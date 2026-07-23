Mo Amer and Morgan Jay to headline Abu Dhabi Comedy Season

Mo Amer and Morgan Jay will perform at Abu Dhabi Comedy Season when it returns to Etihad Arena in October.

The comedians are among the first acts, alongside Russell Peters and Maz Jobrani, confirmed for the third year of the event. The shows announced so far run from October until early November at the Yas Island venue, with more performers to be revealed.

General ticket sales for the Amer and Jobrani shows begin at noon on July 29. Tickets for Jay and Peters are already on sale.

Jay, an American comedian and musician who combines stand-up, improvised songs and audience interaction, opens the season on October 11.

Palestinian-American comedian Amer will take the stage on November 6. Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents and raised in the US, his routines draw on displacement, immigration and life between cultures.

These experiences also inspired Mo, the semi-autobiographical Netflix series he created with fellow comedian Ramy Youssef, which won a Peabody Award in 2023 and concluded with its second season last year.

Canadian comedy star Russell Peters returns to Etihad Arena on October 25. Photo: Live Nation Middle East Info

Peters, another seasoned UAE performer, returns to Etihad Arena on October 25. The Canadian comedian rose to international fame after clips from his 2004 Comedy Now! television special became popular online.

Known for his observational humour, impressions and crowd work, Peters draws on family life, cultural differences and his Indian heritage.

Maz Jobrani is a regular performer in the UAE. Photo: Yak Events Info

Jobrani rounds off the first tranche of performers with a November 7 set exploring immigrant experiences, cultural misunderstandings and family expectations.

He is returning to the event after sharing a bill with Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week in 2024.

The event began as a nine-day festival that also featured Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Chris Tucker, Andrew Schulz and Jo Koy.

It expanded into the multi-month Abu Dhabi Comedy Season last year, with a bumper line-up including Chappelle, Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Michael McIntyre, Gabriel Iglesias, Gad Elmaleh, Pete Davidson and Bill Burr.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2026 line-up so far

Morgan Jay: October 11

Russell Peters: October 25

Mo Amer: November 6

Maz Jobrani: November 7