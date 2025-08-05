SB19 last performed in Dubai in April, 2024. Leslie Pableo for The National
Culture

Music & On-stage

Filipino boy band SB19 to return to Dubai in October

Five-member group are one of the biggest acts to come out of Southeast Asia

David Tusing

August 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Top Filipino boy band SB19 will return for a show at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on October 11.

The five-member group, comprising Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, last performed in the city in April last year at The Agenda.

Known for their high-energy shows and slick choreography, SB19 are currently one of the most popular acts to emerge from Southeast Asia. Trailblazers of P-Pop or Pinoy Pop, their blend of modern pop, hip-hop and electronic music, infused with Filipino identity, has earned them fans worldwide.

Formed in 2016, the group released their first single in 2018 but found fame after their 2019 track Go Up went viral. In 2021, they became the first Filipino act to be nominated for a Billboard Music Award, and their hit single Bazinga spent seven weeks at No 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart.

The song surpassed BTS’s hit single Butter, which previously held the record at six weeks.

Speaking to The National last year, group member Pablo explained why their music strikes an emotional chord with their fan base.

“I don't think there is any real difference between Pinoy Pop, K-pop and pop music in general. But I think that it has a personal and emotional quality to it because we travel the world and play to many Filipinos,” he said.

“They know, even more than us, what it means to be away from home and missing your family. So when we perform these universal songs, some of them happy and others sad, they connect because they relate to us.”

In 2023, SB19 broke away from their label, ShowBT, and founded their own label, 1Z Entertainment, telling The National they hope to have more creative freedom over their music but also to help other musicians in the country be successful, too.

“Our main goal is to contribute to the Philippine music industry and help make Filipino music more recognised globally,” member Ken said. “Also, to uplift and inspire people. We established 1Z Entertainment for these reasons.”

Most recently, they released the EP, Simula at Wakas, whose lead single Dam debuted at No 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

Presale tickets will be available from Thursday at 12pm UAE time with the general sale starting on Friday at 12pm on Coca-Cola Arena's website.

