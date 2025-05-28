'It’s how we speak': Gad Elmaleh on the language of Moroccan humour

A formative moment in Gad Elmaleh’s comedy career arrived as a child in the family home in Casablanca.

After watching a romantic film, he turned to his parents and told them he loved them. Elmaleh recalls how his mother’s reaction didn’t go according to script: “she just looked at me and said, ‘what do you think this is, a French movie?’”.

Speaking to The National ahead of Friday’s show at Etihad Arena – part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season – the Moroccan-born French comedian, 54, describes the exchange as the essence of Moroccan humour – zippy and often used to deflect unexpected emotion or introspection.

“We come from a culture where real communication rarely exists. Sitting down and talking about everything just doesn’t happen. So to say real things, we go through humour. It’s how speak," he says. “Sometimes when I was a kid, if someone was angry, it would come out as a joke. If you wanted to say something to a girl, or talk about feelings, you’d tease or make a funny comment. Humour is our filter. It’s how we manage awkwardness.”

The instinctive approach served him well. After moving to France in his late teens, Elmaleh hit the open mic circuit in Paris, where his quirky, autobiographical style gained traction and made him one of France’s biggest international comedy exports.

With television specials in both French and English, Elmaleh built a career on both sides of the Atlantic, supporting the likes of Jerry Seinfeld in the US and lending his voice to animated films including the French dub of Despicable Me, where he voiced Gru, and A Monster in Paris, voicing the character Raoul.

Gad Elmaleh and Jerry Seinfeld attended the men's singles final of the 2018 US Open. Photo: Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic

That progression was aided by the indirect mentorship of Seinfeld.

“For me, as a beginner in English, it was such a great opportunity to go on stage in front of an American audience every single night, do my 15 minutes as an opener, and then stay backstage watching him do stand-up. It was a masterclass for me,” he says. “He didn’t always give me specific advice, but I learnt something every day just by being around him. We still talk all the time. We laugh. He’s obsessed with comedy, and so am I.”

That road to Paris and Hollywood, is also rooted in childhood experiences from his homeland. Elmaleh continues to make regular visits to Morocco, where he draws inspiration from everyday interactions.

“This is where my comedy DNA is,” he says. “I’ll give you an example: I was back in Morocco not long ago, spending time in Casablanca with a comedian friend. We were just walking the streets, watching people interact, and I told her, ‘Is everyone here a comedian? What’s going on?’”

“Every person we met had a way of saying something important without making it uncomfortable. They would tease, laugh at themselves. It wasn’t a performance – it was just daily communication.”

It’s a form also absorbed from his father, an amateur mime, whose movements inspired some of the nervy mannerisms in Elmaleh’s performance.

Gad Elmaleh says his comedy is rooted in Moroccan culture. Photo: Dubai Opera

He recounts the memory, naturally, with a touch of Moroccan wit. “I don’t really remember my dad teaching me anything. But I saw him perform. I copied him. It just became natural,” he says. “Today when I’m on stage, it’s physical, it’s facial, it’s slapstick and that’s all from him. Now, of course, my father says the only reason he didn’t become an international star was because he didn’t want to take all the light away from me. He’s lying.”

His Abu Dhabi set, performed in French, will draw on some of his personal experiences shaped by navigating cultures, traditions and languages. All of this makes Abu Dhabi a fitting setting for a show that speaks to its diverse Francophone communities.

“The fact that I’m coming to Abu Dhabi is already material,” Elmaleh says. “A French-language show in the Emirates, with people from everywhere, is funny before I even start talking. They speak the same language, but not the same culture. That’s what makes it interesting. You’ve got French speakers from Morocco, Lebanon, Switzerland and Belgium, each with their own references and sense of humour. It’s a mix of people who understand the words but not always in the same way. I like that complexity. It keeps me on my toes."

It’s also the kind of laughter people need in a time of growing social polarisation, Elmaleh says, noting how stand-up’s resurgence is fuelled by its perception as a rare space for unfiltered truths. “Everything right now feels tense,” he says. “But comedy is a place where we can breathe. It’s a place where you can say things, explore contradictions, and still connect.”

Gad Elmaleh performs at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, on Friday. Doors open at 6.30pm,; tickets start from Dh395

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5