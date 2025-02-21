Eugene Onegin, on show in Dubai on Friday, is Tchaikovsky's most popular opera. Photo: Dubai Opera
Eugene Onegin, on show in Dubai on Friday, is Tchaikovsky's most popular opera. Photo: Dubai Opera

Culture

Music & On-stage

Eugene Onegin at Dubai Opera review: Tchaikovsky’s lyrical masterpiece endures with good reason

The popular adaptation of Alexander Pushkin's novel remains as emotionally evocative as ever because it's rooted in the composer's own experience

William Mullally
William Mullally

February 21, 2025