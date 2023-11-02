Hip-hop stars Busta Rhymes and Big Daddy Kane to perform at Sole DXB 2023

Busta Rhymes and Big Daddy Kane will perform at Sole DXB in December.

Joining the US hip-hop stalwarts at the music and street culture festival is revered New York rapper Jadakiss, pioneering producer DJ Shadow and Zambian star Sampa the Great.

Rhymes will return to the UAE after winning the Lifetime Achievement award at the BET Awards this year.

The award celebrated his near-four-decade career, during which he's earned 12 Grammy nominations and several hits including Break Ya Neck, Touch It and Dangerous.

Taking place at the Dubai Design District from December 8 to 10, the festival also features a line up of regional artists including Sudanese rapper and singer Oddisee and Nadine El Roubi alongside seasoned names from the UAE hip-hop scene such as The Recipe, Tac and Moh Flow.

Also to be revealed soon will be a number of brands curating their own unique spaces and showcasing exclusive product drops and Sole DXB-branded releases and collaborations.

One can also expect panel discussions surrounding this year's 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

What is Sole DXB?

The first Sole DXB was held in 2011 at thejamjar, a warehouse art gallery in Al Quoz. Marketed as a “sneaker summit”, the event went on to galvanise the city's nascent hip-hop scene by bringing rappers, DJs, street artists and designers together under one roof.

That event attracted about 1,000 visitors and in the following years it grew in size and scope.

In 2015, Sole DXB found its permanent home in Dubai Design District and has welcomed international hip-hop artists, film screenings and panel sessions to its programme.

Last year's festival returned after a two-year hiatus and featured a stellar line up showcasing hip-hop's diversity and influences.

Taking the stage were British rapper Central Cee, American RnB star Ari Lennox and Jorja Smith, as well as solo artist Rapsody and collective Coast Contra from the US.

“We have always been going forward and trying new things and sounds that people may not expect from us,” festival co-founder Rajat Malhotra told The National in a previous interview.

“Fundamentally, when it comes to the music and things that come with the festival, we do it based purely on the things we like.