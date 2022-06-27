BET Awards 2022: complete list of winners

The BET Awards took place on Sunday night in the US, hosted by Taraji P Henson for the second year, live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The awards celebrate "Black excellence" in music, culture and sport, and is billed as "culture's biggest night".

Lizzo kicked off proceedings, performing her latest hit About Damn Time, while Brandy surprised guests, joining Jack Harlow for a performance of his song First Class. Mariah Carey also took to the stage with Latto.

Lizzo performs 'About Damn Time' at the 2022 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ performed The Highs & the Lows. In her pink gown, Muni Long opened her set with a snippet of Time Machine before performing Hrs & Hrs.

Singer Tems, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, won Best Collaboration with Justin Bieber and Wizkid for their song Essence. “Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen,” she said. “This is a dream. If you’re watching me, I want you to imagine yourself as me because you are meant to be here, too.”

Doja Cat entered the show having received the most nominations, with six, although came away with no awards. The chart-topping performer was up for Best Female R&B-Pop Artist, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for her No 1 record Planet Her and the BET Her award for her song Woman. Her Kiss Me More with SZA was nominated for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Sean “Diddy” Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award — one of the highest honours at the ceremony. The music mogul is the founder of Bad Boy Records, has his own television network, fashion line and is a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a number of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil' Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

Drake and Ari Lennox were the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. Three nominations went to several others including Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems.

Will Smith bagged Best Actor for King Richard, following his controversial Oscars win.

The winners in the 19 categories, including film and sports awards, are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals and fans.

Here's a full list of winners of the BET Awards 2022

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chloe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph and Key Glock

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber and Tems, Essence

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Every Chance I Get

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA, Kiss Me More

Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Whole Lotta Money (Remix)

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties

Chloe, Have Mercy

Doja Cat feat. SZA, Kiss Me More

Ari Lennox - Pressure

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), Smokin Out The Window

Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyonce and Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West, Donda

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp, All In Your Hands

Kanye West, Come to Life

Kelly Price, Grace

Fred Hammond, Hallelujah

H.E.R. and Tauren Wells, Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Election Worship and Maverick City Music, Jireh

WINNER: Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin, We Win

BET Her

Alicia Keys, Best of Me (Originals)

WINNER: Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous

Chloe, Have Mercy

Ari Lennox, Pressure

Jazmine Sullivan, Roster

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox, Unloyal

Doja Cat, Woman

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

WINNER: King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes - Bel-Air

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Damson Idris - Snowfall

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks - Bel-Air

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

WINNER: Will Smith - King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Coco Jones - Bel-Air

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah - The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Regina King - The Harder They Fall

WINNER: Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

WINNER: Stephen Curry

— Additional reporting from AP