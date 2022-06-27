BET Awards 2022: complete list of winners

The BET Awards took place on Sunday night in the US, hosted by Taraji P Henson for the second year, live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The awards celebrate "Black excellence" in music, culture and sport, and is billed as "culture's biggest night".
Lizzo kicked off proceedings, performing her latest hit About Damn Time, while Brandy surprised guests, joining Jack Harlow for a performance of his song First Class. Mariah Carey also took to the stage with Latto.
Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ performed The Highs & the Lows. In her pink gown, Muni Long opened her set with a snippet of Time Machine before performing Hrs & Hrs.
Singer Tems, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, won Best Collaboration with Justin Bieber and Wizkid for their song Essence. “Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen,” she said. “This is a dream. If you’re watching me, I want you to imagine yourself as me because you are meant to be here, too.”
Doja Cat entered the show having received the most nominations, with six, although came away with no awards. The chart-topping performer was up for Best Female R&B-Pop Artist, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for her No 1 record Planet Her and the BET Her award for her song Woman. Her Kiss Me More with SZA was nominated for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.
Sean “Diddy” Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award — one of the highest honours at the ceremony. The music mogul is the founder of Bad Boy Records, has his own television network, fashion line and is a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a number of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil' Kim, Faith Evans and 112.
Drake and Ari Lennox were the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. Three nominations went to several others including Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems.
Will Smith bagged Best Actor for King Richard, following his controversial Oscars win.
The winners in the 19 categories, including film and sports awards, are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals and fans.
Here's a full list of winners of the BET Awards 2022
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chloe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
WINNER: The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph and Key Glock
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber and Tems, Essence
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Every Chance I Get
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA, Kiss Me More
Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Whole Lotta Money (Remix)
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties
Chloe, Have Mercy
Doja Cat feat. SZA, Kiss Me More
Ari Lennox - Pressure
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), Smokin Out The Window
Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Video Director of the Year
WINNER: Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyonce and Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West, Donda
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp, All In Your Hands
Kanye West, Come to Life
Kelly Price, Grace
Fred Hammond, Hallelujah
H.E.R. and Tauren Wells, Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
Election Worship and Maverick City Music, Jireh
WINNER: Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin, We Win
BET Her
Alicia Keys, Best of Me (Originals)
WINNER: Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous
Chloe, Have Mercy
Ari Lennox, Pressure
Jazmine Sullivan, Roster
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox, Unloyal
Doja Cat, Woman
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
WINNER: King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes - Bel-Air
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Damson Idris - Snowfall
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks - Bel-Air
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
WINNER: Will Smith - King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Coco Jones - Bel-Air
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah - The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Regina King - The Harder They Fall
WINNER: Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
WINNER: Stephen Curry
