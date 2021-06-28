BET Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, HER and Andra Day are big winners on the night

Cardi B's WAP has new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant.

The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance on Sunday, alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won Video of the Year for her No 1 hit WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B did not stay to accept the honour at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, but Stallion rushed to the stage to pick up the award after her performance. However, she forgot to thank Cardi B during her speech.

But the Savage rapper made up for it when she won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist moments later.

Megan Thee Stallion receives the Viewer's Choice Award during the BET Awards on June 27, 2021. Reuters

"I really forgot to say thank you Cardi for even putting me on WAP, because it makes me feel so good to be acknowledged by one of my peers, who I think so highly of," Stallion said. "I think so highly of all the women who was nominated in this category. Everybody knows I'm a girls' girl."

During her speech, the Grammy winner also paid tribute to her mother, who died in 2019.

“Thank you momma for putting it in me to even want to be a female rapper and putting the work ethic inside of me and the drive and push,” she said. “She can’t be here with me today but I still think about her everyday and she is the reason why I keep going.”

The awards show celebrated “the year of the black woman,” as actor and host Taraji P Henson said at the start of the show.

US Representative Maxine Waters said her signature phrase — “reclaiming my time” — before Jazmine Sullivan hit the stage for a sultry, top-notch performance featuring fellow R&B singer Ari Lennox.

Sullivan won Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed EP Heaux Tales. Like Stallion, she also honoured her mother, who is battling cancer and stood next to her during the show.

“Two years ago we would have never expected to be here. My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago so we didn’t see any of this happening, but God has been so faithful to us and my mom is in remission,” Sullivan said.

“This is my prize. This is my gift. It means more to me than anything that she’s her with me. She supported me all my life.”

Andra Day accepts Best Actress at the BET Awards. AP

The first award of the night went to Andra Day, who won Best Actress, while Darnella Frazier – the teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a police officer – was given the Shine a Light Award.

Frazier did not attend the awards show but the honour came weeks after she was awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes for her video that helped launch a global movement to protest racial injustice.

HER, who also wowed the audience with her performance, won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. The Grammy winner told the crowd that it is “important for us to recognise each other and celebrate each other".

"If we don't, who else will?" she said.

The rest of the BET Awards featured more black girl magic: Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Lil Kim, City Girls and Rapsody performed.

Queen Latifah accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award during the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 27. Reuters

Rapper Lil Baby and gospel performer Kirk Franklin joined forces to kick off the show with a performance that got Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled and Zendaya bouncing in their seats. Dressed in all white, the artists performed the anthemic song We Win and were joined by dozens of background dancers and band members for the top notch performance.

DJ Khaled performs during the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California. Reuters

Swizz Beatz curated a tribute to DMX, who died in April at age 50. Performers included Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Griselda. Lil Nas X and DJ Khaled also hit the stage during the show.

Lil Nas X won over the crowd with his No 1 hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name). His stage was set in Ancient Egypt, much like Michael Jackson's Remember the Time, which Lil Nas X paid tribute to with a skilled dance break during the performance.

Other winners Sunday included Chris Brown, who won best male R&B/pop artist; Giveon, named best new artist; and Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — took home the best group award. Chadwick Boseman posthumously won best actor.

Below is the list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards:

— Video of the year: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

— Best female R&B/pop artist: HER

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

— Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best male hip-hop artist: Lil Baby

— Best new artist: Giveon

— Best group: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

— Best collaboration: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

— Album of the year: Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

— Viewer's Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage (Remix)

— Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, Strong God

— BET HER Award: SZA, Good Days

— Video director of the year: Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard

— Best actress: Andra Day

— Best actor: Chadwick Boseman

— Best movie: Judas and the Black Messiah

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Naomi Osaka

— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Viewer's choice — best new international act: Bree Runway (UK)

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

Your Guide to the Home Level 1 has a valet service if you choose not to park in the basement level. This level houses all the kitchenware, including covetable brand French Bull, along with a wide array of outdoor furnishings, lamps and lighting solutions, textiles like curtains, towels, cushions and bedding, and plenty of other home accessories.

Level 2 features curated inspiration zones and solutions for bedrooms, living rooms and dining spaces. This is also where you’d go to customise your sofas and beds, and pick and choose from more than a dozen mattress options.

Level 3 features The Home’s “man cave” set-up and a display of industrial and rustic furnishings. This level also has a mother’s room, a play area for children with staff to watch over the kids, furniture for nurseries and children’s rooms, and the store’s design studio.



How to play the stock market recovery in 2021? If you are looking to build your long-term wealth in 2021 and beyond, the stock market is still the best place to do it as equities powered on despite the pandemic. Investing in individual stocks is not for everyone and most private investors should stick to mutual funds and ETFs, but there are some thrilling opportunities for those who understand the risks. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says the 20 best-performing US and European stocks have delivered an average return year-to-date of 148 per cent, measured in local currency terms. Online marketplace Etsy was the best performer with a return of 330.6 per cent, followed by communications software company Sinch (315.4 per cent), online supermarket HelloFresh (232.8 per cent) and fuel cells specialist NEL (191.7 per cent). Mr Garnry says digital companies benefited from the lockdown, while green energy firms flew as efforts to combat climate change were ramped up, helped in part by the European Union’s green deal. Electric car company Tesla would be on the list if it had been part of the S&P 500 Index, but it only joined on December 21. “Tesla has become one of the most valuable companies in the world this year as demand for electric vehicles has grown dramatically,” Mr Garnry says. By contrast, the 20 worst-performing European stocks fell 54 per cent on average, with European banks hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, while cruise liners and airline stocks suffered due to travel restrictions. As demand for energy fell, the oil and gas industry had a tough year, too. Mr Garnry says the biggest story this year was the “absolute crunch” in so-called value stocks, companies that trade at low valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential. He says they are “heavily tilted towards financials, miners, energy, utilities and industrials, which have all been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. “The last year saw these cheap stocks become cheaper and expensive stocks have become more expensive.” This has triggered excited talk about the “great value rotation” but Mr Garnry remains sceptical. “We need to see a breakout of interest rates combined with higher inflation before we join the crowd.” Always remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners often turn out to be this year’s losers, and vice-versa.

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

