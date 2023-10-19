Amr Diab, Sean Paul and TI concerts in Dubai postponed

Coca-Cola Arena has announced the Amr Diab and Sean Paul and TI concerts set to take place this weekend have been postponed.

“Over the coming days we will work closely with the authorities, promoters and artist management to secure new dates,” reads a post from Coca-Cola Arena on social media.

“Tickets purchased for the original dates will remain valid and further information on ticket transfer policy and refund options will be shared imminently.

“We sincerely thank you for your understanding and patience in this matter and look forward to welcoming you.”

Amr Diab was scheduled to play on Friday with Lebanese DJ Rodge, with Sean Paul and TI set to take the stage on Saturday. No new dates have yet been announced.

Most fans have commented on the post showing approval and agreement with the decision to postpone the concerts – many reacting with the clapping emoji.

While organisers have not yet given a reason for the postponement, DJ Rodge said he has pulled out of a series of gigs as a gesture of respect for lives lost in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“This Friday’s concert in Dubai has been postponed, and as you know by now, I have cancelled all my others scheduled shows (Riyadh, Egypt and Beirut),” he wrote. “The music takes a pause, as we remember the lives lost and pray for a better future.

“Stay safe this weekend, wish for peace and a swift recovery to the injured. Let's unite in our hopes for an end to this inhuman war.”

Last week, Dubomedy, a resident comedy arts school, also announced they were posting a comedy show “due to the current regional events.”

Posting on social media, they wrote: “We send our love and prayers to our community and thank you for your understanding. Look forward to laughing with you very soon.”

US rock band Kiss also cancelled their concert last-minute at Coca-Cola Arena but did not offer a statement or any explanation as to why.

It is not yet known if other upcoming performances or events will also be postponed. Grammy-winning artist Macklemore is scheduled to perform on October 28 at Coca-Cola Arena while rock band Bastille is set to play on November 1. In Abu Dhabi, UFC 294 is still scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena this weekend.