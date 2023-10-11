Kiss concert at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena has been cancelled

It’s been announced that Kiss's upcoming concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena has been cancelled.

The show, part of the Kiss – End of the Road world tour, was scheduled to take place on Friday. No explanation has been given for why the rock band has decided to call off it's Dubai gig.

“Kiss has today confirmed that they have cancelled their show due to unforeseen circumstances and will be releasing more information imminently,” reads a statement on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

“We share the Kiss Army and regional rock fans’ disappointment and wish the band members all the best.”

The website also states that all tickets will automatically be refunded to the same card that was used for the transaction, although it may take up to 21 working days.

Thomas Ovesen, chief executive of promoters All Things Live Middle East says he is as disappointed as the fans.

“We were so excited to welcome Kiss to the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday,” he tells The National. “We know they are a band that loves to play for their fans and would never not do a show if there was a possible way to perform. So we wish them very well and we are as disappointed as the entire Kiss Army and the rock 'n' roll fans in the region.”

The End of the Road tour – which began in Vancouver, Canada, in 2019 but was delayed by Covid-19 – is meant to celebrate the group's 40 years in the music business. It is set to conclude in New York's Madison Square Garden in December.

The band’s current line-up includes two original members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer.

Some of the band's biggest hits include I Was Made for Lovin’ You, Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City and Heaven’s on Fire.

Kiss last performed in Dubai in December 2020 at a New Year’s Eve concert at Atlantis, The Palm. The show, which was streamed to a global audience of two million people, broke two Guinness World Records at the time – the highest flame projection in a music concert and most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.