Kiss to bring farewell tour to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

Three years after their record-breaking concert in Dubai, American rock group Kiss are returning to the city for a stop on their ongoing End of the Road tour. They are set to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on October 13.

The tour, which began in Vancouver, Canada, in 2019 but was delayed by Covid-19, is meant to celebrate the group's 40 years in the business.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four-plus-decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't," the band said.

"Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable.”

Despite facing delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiss has already performed more than 60 shows in the US and Canada on the End of the Road Tour. The second leg of the tour began in Europe last week with a show in Leipzig, Germany. After more than 240 shows, it is set to conclude in New York's Madison Square Garden on December.

Expand Autoplay Members of the rock band Kiss perform on New Year’s Eve 2020 at Atlantis, The Palm. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Kiss to Dubai in October as they embark on their monumental End of the Road world tour. The production heavy show presents a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the devoted Kiss Army and rock enthusiasts alike, and Coca-Cola Arena stands as the ultimate destination to witness the band’s unforgettable farewell performance here in the UAE," said Thomas Ovesen, the chief executive of All Things Live Middle East, the show's organiser.

"With a concert often seen clocking more than two hours of Kiss thrills, Middle East fans will get to rock 'n roll all nite!"

The band’s lineup includes two original members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer.

Some of the band's biggest hits include I Was Made for Lovin’ You, Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City and Heaven’s on Fire.

Kiss last performed Dubai in December 2020 at a New Year’s Eve concert at Atlantis, The Palm. The show, which was streamed to a global audience of two million people, broke two Guinness World Records at the time – highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

Registration for the pre-sale is now open. General tickets will be on sale from Tuesday at 10am. More information is available at coca-cola-arena.com