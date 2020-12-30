Gene Simmons on why there will never be another Kiss: ‘It's expensive to do what we do'

In the third and final chapter of The National's series of interviews with Kiss, Gene Simmons opens up about preparing to step back from the stage ...

There will be flying saucers, fireballs and a four-piece band descending from the heavens on to the stage, complete with guitars and a drum kit.

And this is all before the first chord is strummed.

Welcome to the Kiss New Year’s Eve spectacular, a show that guitarist Gene Simmons promises will “blow your mind”.

Speaking to The National before their live-streamed rock concert at Atlantis, The Palm, on Thursday, December 31, Simmons says preparing for the show has been a bittersweet experience.

The satisfaction of donning the face paint and eight-inch heels for the first time since March is tempered by the fact the Dubai concert is part of Kiss's final run of shows, aptly titled the End of the Road Tour.

The time away from the stage allowed Simmons, 71, to reflect on his relationship with his fellow original member, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley. It's a bond more brotherly than friendly, he says, with all the commotion and connection that it brings.

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, left, and singer and guitarist Paul Stanley, right, will perform in Dubai this New Year's Eve. Courtesy Kiss

"You've got to realise the world doesn't begin and end with you. You have to get over yourself and understand the partner you have makes the whole bigger than the sum of its parts,” he says.

“The team is really important, but it is also difficult. Everybody argues about all kinds of stupid things. And, over the course of time, you look back and say, 'well, what was that all about'?”

The evolution of the Kiss live show

That must have been a similar question posed by baffled fans when Kiss first appeared, make-up and all, in their first round of shows in 1972 before following up with increasingly bombastic concerts.

Simmons recalls the band were viewed as out of step with the rock community at the time. Indeed, they were not as brawny as Led Zeppelin nor as kooky as Black Sabbath.

Then again, Kiss never played for the critics. Instead, they were rocking for the frustrated gig-goers they used to be.

“People come because they want to see you. So what are the treats you are going to give for the eyes as well as the ears?” he says.

“People thought we were over the top and that it was more like a Las Vegas show. We didn't care about that. We wanted to put together the band that we never saw on stage.”

And they have been upping the ante ever since.

The face paint and elaborate costumes of the early 1970s made way for columns of fire and a lit staircase by their fifth jaunt, the Destroyer Tour in 1976.

Upon reaching the millennium, the band were descending on fans from a lighting ring while drum kits levitated and guitars spewed fire.

Playing it by the book

While this is all fun, is there a point when that ambition became dangerous?

It is a question Simmons welcomes, as it offers a chance to dispel the band’s devil-may-care attitude.

"There is a reason why we never had an accident in 46 years. Nothing has ever gone wrong because we have done everything by the book," he says.

"While we were able (to use technology) to greatly improve the shows, the most important thing that it does is to make everything safer."

And safety costs money, hence why Simmons doesn’t think anyone will eclipse Kiss’s stage shows anytime soon.

"It's expensive to do what we do and that's why other bands don't do it," he says.

Indeed, with more than 50 cameras filming 360-degree views, a stage crew of 500 and $1 million worth of pyrotechnics, Simmons says the band worked for six months to recreate the visceral energy of a live show for their New Year's Eve streamed concert.

What is next for Kiss?

While the End of the Road Tour marks Kiss's final live act as a band, it doesn't mean their music will disappear from world stages forever.

Simmons says the band are already at work on a number of initiatives to keep the legacy alive, such as a travelling stage show, similar to Cirque du Soleil, which will be launched in two years.

Until then, he prefers to live in the moment and ride out the current turmoil.

When it comes to Kiss’s New Year’s Eve message for fans, Simmons keeps it real and rocking.

“The last thing you want to do is hear the ramblings of some idiot with a guitar strapped around his shoulders because he's supposed to know more than you do,” he says.

“All we are are the masters of giving the largest parties on planet Earth. It has been a difficult year, there are a lot of people out of work and there's been a lot of hatred out there. That's all going to pass, just like winter.”

Kiss will perform at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on Thursday, December 31, at 9pm. Standard live-stream tickets are available for $39.99 from kiss2020goodbye.com. Physical tickets are available to hotel guests. Packages can be purchased from atlantis.com/kiss2020

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970