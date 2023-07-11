Charlie Puth to perform in Abu Dhabi in October

Charlie Puth is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The singer-songwriter will perform in the capital for the first time as he brings his Charlie Live Experience to Etihad Arena on October 1. Tickets will be available on Friday at noon.

Puth has released three studio albums and four EPs, and is known for his hits such as We Don’t Talk Anymore, One Call Away and See You Again. His last album Charlie was released in October 2022 and debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200. It features tracks such as Light Switch, Left and Right with Jungkook of BTS and That's Hilarious.

At 18, Puth started his own YouTube channel called Charlie Vlogs, where he posted comedy videos and acoustic covers. He rose to fame after winning an online competition, where he performed a version of Adele's Someone Like You with Emily Luther. In 2015, he found more mainstream success after writing and performing the track See You Again with Wiz Khalifa, a tribute to Paul Walker for the Furious 7 soundtrack.

The song was nominated for three Grammy Awards: Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. It was also shortlisted as the Song of the Year for the BBC Music Awards. His second album, Voicenotes, garnered more than 2.7 billion streams.

Other events coming to Abu Dhabi

A number of shows have been announced for Etihad Arena in the next few months, including US comedian Bill Burr, British star Robbie Williams and K-pop boy band Enhypen.

Considered one of the most influential comedic voices of his generation, Burr has made a name for himself for his informal, honest and punchy style of storytelling. Williams is known for chart-topping hits such as Candy, Angels, She's the One and Rock DJ and has a career that has spanned more than two decades. Enhypen will come to the capital as part of Hyperound K-Fest, an event featuring artists from South Korea.

