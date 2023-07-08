Hyperound K-Fest 2023: Enhypen, Sunmi, Epik High and others to perform in Abu Dhabi

Hyperound K-Fest, a celebration of K-pop, will return to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 11.

Following the success of last year's event, the festival is returning with a line-up that includes Enhypen, Sunmi – who performed during Expo 2020 Dubai – Epik High, DPR Ian, XG, Cherry Bullet and Peakboy.

Ahead of last year's inaugural K-Festival, Hyperound, the company behind it, explained why they wanted to bring the event to Abu Dhabi.

“Not only do we know there are a number of fans waiting for K-pop concerts in the Middle East, having seen fans cheering and enjoying previous K-pop concerts, but also the number of fans in the region keeps increasing drastically,” it told The National.

“Fan interests, passion and love for K-pop inspired us to establish Hyperound to hold this festival. It will be highly appreciated if fans keep giving us their huge support.”

Registration for early bird pre-sale tickets is available now. The pre-sale will begin on Friday, with general sales starting on July 16. Ticket prices start at Dh210 for bronze and go up to Dh987 for VIP.

Sunmi performed at Expo 2020 Dubai in celebration of Korea Day at Expo in January last year. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Last year's inaugural event had artists Woogie, Peakboy, Sik-K, Jay B, P1Harmony, Paul Kim, Zico, Loco and The Rose make their way to Abu Dhabi for their Middle East debut at Etihad Arena.

Kim previously told The National he was caught off guard by his fans who recognised him while he visited a mall, but that he was very appreciative of the interactions as well.

“I saw many fans at Yas Mall and I was surprised many came to me to say 'hi'. It was really surprising because I was wearing my face mask and looked really casual,” he said.

“It was a new experience for me because I wasn’t expecting anyone to recognise me here but I am grateful and hopefully I get more chances to perform in front of you.”

More information is available at hyperound.ae

Hyperound K-Fest 2022 in Abu Dhabi