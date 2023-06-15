Comedian Bill Burr is coming to Abu Dhabi this September

American comedian Bill Burr is set to perform in Abu Dhabi on September 1.

Considered one of the most influential comedic voices of his generation, Burr has made a name for himself for his informal, honest and punchy style of storytelling. Audiences at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, can expect his performance to be filled with quick wit and dark humour as he covers a range of topics from his childhood to current events.

The Emmy-nominated comedian has released a number of specials over the years, including You People Are All the Same (2012), I'm Sorry You Feel That Way (2014), Walk Your Way Out (2017), and Paper Tiger (2019), for which he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

Burr also released his Netflix special last year Live at Red Rocks as well as hosting Friends Who Kill on the platform, where he shared the stage with some of his favourite comedians.

Burr’s current comedy series Immoral Compass also scored him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. The show is a collection of stories exploring the dilemmas of contemporary life from the perspective of a cynical man narrating from his garage.

The comedian has also lent his voice to the animated Netflix series F Is For Family and the animated film Leo, which will air on the platform on November 22. Burr has also been recognised for his acting outside of comedy. He had a recurring role as Kuby on Breaking Bad and was in the Judd Apatow film The King of Staten Island, starring Pete Davidson, as well as featuring as Mayfeld in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Burr is also set to release his directorial debut, Old Dads, this year. The film, which he also co-wrote and stars in, follows the story of three best friends who sell their company to a millennial and find themselves struggling to keep up with an ever-changing contemporary culture.

Pre-sales for the show begin on Friday at noon and general tickets go on sale on Monday at noon. More information is available at www.livenation.me or billburr.com/tout