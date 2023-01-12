BlackPink's Riyadh show changes venue with additional tickets on sale

BlackPink’s Riyadh show has been moved to a new location.

As part of their Born Pink world tour, the group's promoters, Live Nation Middle East, announced that the gig on January 20 will be held at Blvd International Festival Site. It was previously scheduled to be held at Mrsool Park.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience of the last-minute venue change of BlackPink World tour [Born Pink] Riyadh on January 23, 2023,” Live Nation wrote on Instagram. “Under the current circumstance we are given, the concert will be held at a different venue, but on the same date and at the same time.”

This also means that there are now additional tickets for the concert, which was previously sold out. They will go on sale on January 17 at 4pm, Saudi time, on Ticketmaster. Live Nation Middle East said that tickets already bought are still valid and will have the same seat sections and numbers despite the change in venue.

BlackPink comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group made their debut in August 2016 with the single Square One and have enjoyed major success since then. In August last year, it was revealed that their world tour would include stops in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

The next month, they released their highly anticipated second album, Born Pink. The tracklist is made up of eight songs spanning various genres including pop, hip-hop, disco, rock and ballad. It became the first album by a female Korean act to reach No 1 on the Billboard 200, and the first album by a female group to do so since Danity Kane in 2008.

Born Pink follows Blackpink's 2020 hit debut The Album, which peaked at No 2 on the Billboard 200. At the time, it was the highest-selling album by a Korean girl group and the first to sell more than a million copies.