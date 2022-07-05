Amber Heard requests Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict be overturned

Amber Heard is asking a US judge to throw out her multi-million dollar defamation case with Johnny Depp and order a new trial.

The Aquaman star, 36, says the decision returned last month in favour of Depp was not supported by the evidence presented during the six-week trial.

In documents seen by the Press Association, Heard’s lawyers also argue investigations should be made into “improper juror service”.

Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

The jury awarded $15 million to Depp while Heard was awarded $2m in damages after the star-studded hearing, which captivated the world and shone an unflattering light on the lives of two Hollywood stars.

“The verdict is excessive as a matter of law in light of the evidence and law, and should be set aside,” the documents stated.

“For all the reasons set forth above, and for the reasons set forth on the record during the hearings and at trial, in the motions in limine and motions to strike, Heard respectfully requests this court to set aside the jury verdict in favor of Depp and against Heard in its entirety, dismiss the complaint, or in the alternative, order a new trial.

“Heard further requests this court to investigate potential improper juror service and take appropriate action warranted by the results of the investigation.”

The actress’s lawyers claim one of the jurors during the trial was not properly vetted by the court and information was “inconsistent”.

“The information on the jury panel list appears to be inconsistent with the identity and demographics of one of the jurors,” the document, signed by Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, states.

“Juror No 15 was apparently born in 1970, not 1945, as reported to and relied upon by the parties — including Heard — in selecting a jury panel.”

The filing added the damages awarded to Depp following the verdict, which total $15 million, were “excessive” and “indefensible”.

The sum was subsequently reduced by judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 under a state cap.

Bredehoft previously vowed Heard would appeal the decision in the lawsuit and she has “excellent grounds” to do so, saying there was “so much” evidence not included during the trial.

Depp said he felt “at peace” and was “truly humbled” after winning the lawsuit, adding his decision to pursue the case “was only made after considerable thought” and his goal was to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.

