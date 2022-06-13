Amber Heard says she does not blame jury for Johnny Depp's defamation win

Actress Amber Heard has said she does not blame the jury for awarding ex-husband Johnny Depp millions of dollars in damages in their high-profile defamation court battle.

In an interview on NBC's Today show, the Aquaman actress also discussed the "hate and vitriol" she has received online.

"I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor," Heard said of the jury in an interview with Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Responding, Guthrie said: "Their job is to not be dazzled by that. Their job is to look at the facts and evidence and they did not believe your testimony or your evidence."

Heard added: "Again, how could they after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, how not to believe a word that came out of my mouth?"

Speaking about the messages she has received online, she said: "I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.

"I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally.

"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation.

"You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

A US jury awarded Jonny Depp $10.4 million in damages from a defamation case surrounding a 2018 Washington Post article in which Heard called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse".

Heard was awarded $2m in damages after winning one count of her counter-suit after successfully arguing Depp's lawyer defamed her by claiming her allegations were a "hoax".

Depp lost a libel trial in a UK court two years ago against a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater".

An attorney for Heard earlier this month said the actress was unable to pay Depp the millions he was awarded in damages.

“Oh no, absolutely not," Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said on Today.

Since deliberations began, Depp has been appearing on stage with veteran rock guitarist Jeff Beck during his UK tour and the pair also recently announced a collaborative album.

Heard's interview was was filmed on June 9 in New York City, Deadline reported. NBC was expected to air clips of the interview on Today on Tuesday and Thursday, with an hour-long special to air on Dateline on Friday.

The PA contributed to this report