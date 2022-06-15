Amber Heard representative denies actress is being recast for 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard is at the centre of controversy again after doubt has been cast over her role in Aquaman 2.

Gossip website Just Jared reported on Tuesday that an anonymous "insider" confirmed the actress, who has recently been embroiled in a high-profile court case with ex-husband Johnny Depp, was being recast in the sequel, in which she is set to reprise her role as Mera, Aquaman's beau.

“Warner Bros decided to recast Amber Heard’s role after screen-testing the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” they reportedly said.

A representative for Heard, however, has denied the reports.

“The rumour mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane," a representative told the industry publication Variety on Tuesday.

The story on Just Jared was later updated to say sources said Heard had "not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role."

During the defamation trial with Depp, Heard claimed she had to "fight really hard" to keep the role and that the new script featured a "very pared-down version" of her role.

A petition to remove Heard from the Aquaman sequel has been doing the rounds for weeks and has been signed by millions of people, with the new goal being upped to six million. It is one of the most signed petitions ever on Change.org.

The online petition calls on Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to eliminate Heard from Aquaman and the the Lost Kingdom, which is due for release on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the premiere of 'Black Mass' during the 59th BFI London Film Festival in October 2015. PA

“Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women,” says the petition. “This must be recognised, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry.”

Director James Wan took to Instagram in January to announce that filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had come to an end. “And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2."

The Aquaman sequel has Momoa returning in the titular role, alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren and Kidman.

A US jury awarded Jonny Depp $10.4 million in damages from a defamation case surrounding a 2018 Washington Post article in which Heard called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse".

Heard was awarded $2m in damages after winning one count of her countersuit after successfully arguing Depp's lawyer defamed her by claiming her allegations were a "hoax".

Depp lost a libel trial in a UK court two years ago against a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater".

A lawyer for Heard earlier this month said the actress was unable to pay Depp the millions he was awarded in damages.