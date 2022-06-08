Johnny Depp has seven million TikTok followers within 14 hours of first post

Johnny Depp is now on TikTok.

A week after winning a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has taken to the social media platform to thank his fans, writing that he’s ready to “move forward” now that the trial has finished.

In a 30-second video, the actor shares clips of him waving to fans from a car as he heads to the trial, as well as performing on stage with English guitarist Jeff Beck.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger - Love Joys

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” he says in the caption.

“And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

The post has about 12 million views and more than four million likes.

Since joining TikTok, Depp has amassed seven million followers at the time of writing.

Heard, through a representative, responded to Depp's post: "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out."

On June 2, a Virginia jury awarded $15 million to Depp while Heard was awarded $2m in damages after a star-studded, six-week trial that captivated the world and highlighted little-known details from the lives of the two Hollywood stars.

Depp had brought the case against Heard, claiming the actress had defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

He said Heard's column had precipitated an "endless barrage of hateful content" that had a "seismic impact on my life and on my career".

"And six years later, the jury gave my life back. I am truly humbled," Depp said in a statement posted on Instagram after the verdict had been revealed.

Though Depp was never mentioned in the Post column by name, the actor said the article caused him to lose work in Hollywood, including the lucrative role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Heard countersued, saying Depp's lawyer had smeared her by calling her abuse claims "a hoax" in another newspaper article.

In her own statement, Heard said the verdict was a setback for other women.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said.

"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming The Rum Diary and wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised about two years later.

