Johnny Depp relaxes at Newcastle pub after lawsuit win

Johnny Depp greeted fans and relaxed with musician Sam Fender at a pub in Newcastle, England, on Wednesday evening, moments after a jury returned a favourable verdict in his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit.

The Hollywood star shook hands with members of the public at The Bridge Tavern and later featured in Fender’s Instagram story alongside musician Jeff Beck.

One Twitter user (@DazWilliams) posted a video on Twitter, saying: “For anyone interested … Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside.”

The video shows Depp waving and shaking hands of fans as he leaves the pub’s garden.

For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside 👍🏻⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j73jjiSiop — Darren Williams (@DazWilliams) June 1, 2022

Taking a break from the courtroom drama in the US, Depp has joined Beck on his UK tour, appearing on stage to sing with him at various venues across the UK, including at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

The two are rumoured to be performing together again in Gateshead on Thursday night.

A jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that statements made by Depp’s former wife, actress Amber Heard, were defamatory.

He had sued the Aquaman star for $50 million over her 2018 article in The Washington Post titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath … That has to change.”

Depp’s lawyers said the article, which did not mention him by name, falsely claimed that he was physically and sexually abusive while the two were together.

Amber Heard hugs her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, after the jury found her liable for defamation against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp on June 1, 2022. Pool / EPA

After six weeks of evidence and about 13 hours of deliberation, the actor was awarded compensatory damages of $10m and another $5m in punitive damages.

In a later statement, Depp said he “feels at peace” and is “truly humbled” after winning the lawsuit.

The actor said his decision to pursue the case “was only made after considerable thought” and his goal was to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.

Depp also promised fans that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun”.