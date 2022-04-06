Will Smith projects currently on hold after the Oscars slap

Will Smith made headlines around the world after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars over a bad joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Although Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor later that night, there has still been plenty of fallout from the incident — including his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 1.

In addition, a number of projects the actor has been working on have also been put on hold. Here’s a look at some of those that are currently on the backburner.

'Bad Boys 4'

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 'Bad Boys for Life', 2020's highest-grossing film. Photo: Columbia Pictures

The fourth instalment in the Bad Boys franchise stars Smith and Martin Lawrence as best friends and police detectives. In January 2020, it was reported that the film was in development, with Sony hiring screenwriter Chris Bremner to pen the script. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter said that Smith had received 40 pages of that script before the Oscars incident, however, the project has now been put on hold.

'Fast and Loose'

A week before the Oscars, director David Leitch dropped out of helming Netflix’s film Fast and Loose, which was to star Smith. The movie would have told the story of a crime boss who loses his memory after being attacked, only to learn that he has been living a double life. Netflix has reportedly put the project on the backburner for now, possibly opting to scrap it or move forward with a different director and star.

'Emancipation'

Emancipation is in post-production with Apple TV+, and stars Smith as an escaped slave who joins the Union Army. It’s been hotly tipped to be a film that could garner major awards next season and is scheduled to come out sometime in 2022. However, Apple TV+ has yet to issue an announcement on the official release date, with some wondering if the film is being purposefully delayed.

Apple TV+ biopic

Netflix and Apple TV+ were both interested in acquiring the rights to a Will Smith biopic inspired by his best-selling memoir, Will. However, after the events of the Oscars ceremony, both companies reportedly “quietly removed” their bids to work on the project.