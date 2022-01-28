Lebanese filmmaker Rana Eid among Berlinale jury

Rana Eid will serve as member of jury for Best Documentary Award at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival

Rana Eid is a Lebanese sound designer and filmmaker. Getty Images
Samia Badih
Jan 28, 2022

Lebanese sound designer and filmmaker Rana Eid has been announced as member of the jury for this year's Berlinale Documentary Award.

Eid will serve alongside documentary filmmaker Wang Bing and cinematographer Susanne Schule. Bing is considered one of the most prominent Chinese artists and documentary filmmakers of his time, while Schule has been making award-winning feature-length documentaries for 25 years.

Eid is considered one of the best talents in the Lebanese film industry today. In 2019, she worked on two Oscar-nominated films, The Cave (2019) and Honeyland (2019). Most recently, she worked as the sound designer for You Will Die at 20 (2019), Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021), The Alleys (2021), The Sea Ahead (2021) and Memory Box (2021), which ran in the Competition at Berlinale 2021.

Berlin Film Festival 2022 announces full line-up

As a filmmaker, she directed her first feature documentary Panoptic (2017) which premiered at the Locarno Film Festival. In 2020, she was among a pool of Arab talent invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A total of 18 documentary titles have been nominated for the Berlinale Documentary Award, which will be presented during the official award ceremony on Wednesday, February 16.

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival runs between February 10 to 16. Read more about the festival line-up here

Updated: January 28th 2022, 7:39 AM
