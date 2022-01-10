Golden Globes 2022 winners: who won what at the private ceremony

The 79th Golden Globe Awards have wrapped. The 2022 awards show took place behind closed doors, with no celebrity audience, however it did continue to honour the best of the year in film and television with awards.

It was a big night for West Side Story and The Power of the Dog as the two films dominated the movie awards. The television awards were more spread out. HBO hit Succession had a successful night with three awards, while Netflix hit Squid Game and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso took home just one gong each.

History was made as Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, known as MJ Rodriguez, made history as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. However, as it was a closed ceremony, Rodriguez was denied the opportunity to receive her award in person.

Here is who won what at the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best Director - Motion Picture

Winner: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Power of the Dog.' Photo: Netflix

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Winner: The Power of the Dog

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Winner: West Side Story

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, right, with Demi Singleton, left, and Saniyya Sidney in a scene from 'King Richard.' Photo: Warner Bros

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Winner: Will Smith, King Richard

Mahershala Ali, Swang Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Winner: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Winner: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

A scene from 'West Side Story.' Photo: 20th Century Studios

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Winner: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Picture - Foreign Language

Winner: Drive My Car – Japan

Compartment No 6 – Germany, Russia, Finland

The Hand of God – Italy

A Hero – Iran, France

Parallel Mothers – Spain

A scene from 'Encanto', featuring Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz. Photo: Disney

Best Picture - Animated

Winner: Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Winner: Dune, Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Singer Billie Eilish won a Golden Globe for her James Bond soundtrack song, 'No Time to Die'. Reuters

Best Song - Motion Picture

Winner: No Time to Die, No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Be Alive, King Richard – Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Orugitas, Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy, Belfast – Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Winner: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Television Series - Drama

Winner: Succession

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Jeremy Strong in a scene from 'Succession.' Photo: HBO

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Winner: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Winner: Michaela Jae 'MJ' Rodriguez, Pose

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Winner: Hacks

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis in a scene from 'Ted Lasso.' Photo: Apple TV+

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Sheila Atim (Mabel) in 'The Underground Railroad', a series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead. Photo: Amazon Studios

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: The Underground Railroad

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Lee Jung-jae, centre, Park Hae-soo, right, and O Yeong-su in a scene from the series 'Squid Game.' Photo: Netflix

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Winner: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Winner: Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso