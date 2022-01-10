Golden Globes 2022 winners: who won what at the private ceremony

The 79th Golden Globe Awards have wrapped. The 2022 awards show took place behind closed doors, with no celebrity audience, however it did continue to honour the best of the year in film and television with awards.
It was a big night for West Side Story and The Power of the Dog as the two films dominated the movie awards. The television awards were more spread out. HBO hit Succession had a successful night with three awards, while Netflix hit Squid Game and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso took home just one gong each.
History was made as Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, known as MJ Rodriguez, made history as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. However, as it was a closed ceremony, Rodriguez was denied the opportunity to receive her award in person.
Here is who won what at the 2022 Golden Globes:
Best Director - Motion Picture
Winner: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner: The Power of the Dog
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Winner: West Side Story
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner: Will Smith, King Richard
Mahershala Ali, Swang Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Winner: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Winner: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Picture - Foreign Language
Winner: Drive My Car – Japan
Compartment No 6 – Germany, Russia, Finland
The Hand of God – Italy
A Hero – Iran, France
Parallel Mothers – Spain
Best Picture - Animated
Winner: Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Score
Winner: Dune, Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Best Song - Motion Picture
Winner: No Time to Die, No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Be Alive, King Richard – Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Orugitas, Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy, Belfast – Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Television Series - Drama
Winner: Succession
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Winner: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Winner: Michaela Jae 'MJ' Rodriguez, Pose
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Winner: Hacks
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Winner: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: The Underground Railroad
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Best Supporting Actor – Television
Winner: O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Winner: Sarah Snook, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso