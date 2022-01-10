Golden Globes 2022 live: ceremony takes place behind closed doors with no celebrity guests

See who won what at the Hollywood ceremony as it's announced

Farah Andrews
Jan 10, 2022

The 79th Golden Globe Awards look very different to your average award ceremony.

Gone is the red carpet and mass of glamorous A-list celebrities. Instead, this year the awards are taking place without a celebrity audience, amid controversy about the ethics of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the voting panel behind the awards.

While there may be no celebrities at the 2022 awards, you can look back at some of the best dressed from years gone by in the gallery above.

This year, Hollywood Foreign Press Association seems to be focusing its attention on diversity.

To open the private show, Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said: “The Golden Globes are a bridge to a world audience of many colours, many faiths, and many cultures, all united with the same passion – a love of movies.”

The winners are being announced live. Keep up with the 2022 Golden Globe winners here:

Updated: January 10th 2022, 3:28 AM
