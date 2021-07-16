'Ted Lasso': Jason Sudeikis shows support for Rashford, Sancho and Saka at show premiere

US actor Jason Sudeikis poses prior to the season two premiere of the Apple TV+ show 'Ted Lasso' at Pacific Design Centre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. EPA

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has shown his support for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, three footballers who have been the targets of racist abuse following the UEFA Euro 2020 final on July 11.

At the season two premiere of the Apple TV+ show, which as about an American football manager who goes to England to coach a London football team despite having no experience in the sport, Sudeikis wore a black and white sweatshirt that simply read, "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo."

"I mean, I kind of want the shirt to speak for itself," Sudeikis said at the premiere, which took place in Hollywood, California, on July 15.

'Ted Lasso' stars, from left, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple, arrive at the premiere of the Apple TV+ show's second season, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. AP

"It's just in support of the three fellows from the English team in the Euro final ... they've caught a lot of unnecessary guff from unnecessary people. So I'm just giving them a holler, let them know that even here over here in the States, we have our own issues with what they're going through and just let them know that they're not alone."

After England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final to Italy, offensive social media posts were directed at the three black players, Rashford, Sancho and Saka, who missed penalties.

Sudeikis drew attention to the situation after reuniting with his castmates from the show, which made Emmy history, becoming the most nominated freshman comedy, with 20 nods, including acting nominations for Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, among others, plus a nomination for outstanding comedy.

"I mean, this is as good a celebration as one could ask for, getting to see all the folks that have been nominated," said Sudeikis.

He said they'd been celebrating with "fun text chains" and "a lot of emojis."

"Maybe we'll save the big celebration for when we're all vaxxed and unmasked, maybe in September, whenever the Emmys are."

The second season of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23.

– Additional reporting from AP