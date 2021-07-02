18 new films and TV series streaming in the UAE this July: 'Ted Lasso' to 'Young Rock'

As a new month begins, a host of new streaming content comes with it, and July looks set to impress.

There is certainly a sporting theme this month, care of Ted Lasso, Young Rock and live British and Irish Lions tour matches. But that doesn't mean blockbuster movies, teen dramas and animated classics aren't hitting streaming platforms.

There is plenty of star power to look out for, too, with Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Keegan-Michael Key and Shailene Woodley all making appearances.

Expect shows and films to land on Netflix, OSN Streaming, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and StarzPlay.

Here, we round up the new series, films and documentaries coming to streaming platforms in the UAE this July ...

'Masameer County’, July 1, Netflix

'Masameer County' will stream on Netflix from July 1. Courtesy Netflix

The long-running Saudi animation is back with a new series of eight episodes. The satirical show offers a comedic view of a changing Saudi Arabia and touches upon a global media war, a tribal feud and a health craze gone too far.

‘The Tomorrow War’, July 2, Amazon Prime Video

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high-school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Lions Tour, from July 3, StarzPlay

British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa starts on Saturday, July 3, and will be shown on StarzPlay. AFP

Rugby fans will be happy to hear that StarzPlay is set to stream all of the coming British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa games. Watch the series of eight games until Saturday, August 7.

‘Queen of the South’, July 6, OSN Streaming

The fifth season of Queen of the South is coming to OSN Streaming every Tuesday, from July 6. In this season, Teresa (Alice Braga) flees Mexico after her drug-runner boyfriend is murdered. Settling in Dallas, Texas, she looks to become the country's reigning drug smuggler and to avenge her lover's murder.

‘Young Rock’, July 6, OSN Streaming

A comedic look at the formative years of superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, leading to his candidacy in the 2032 US presidential elections.

‘Grand Budapest Hotel’, July 7, StarzPlay

Ralph Fiennes, F Murray Abraham and Mathieu Amalric star in Wes Anderson’s 2014 Oscar-nominated hit about a writer who meets the owner of an ageing high-class hotel, and his early years serving as a lobby boy in the hotel's glory years.

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, July 8, Netflix

'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' will stream on Netflix from Thursday, July 8. Courtesy Netflix

The popular video game series gets a CGI animation makeover. Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

‘Atypical’, July 9, Netflix

The fourth and final series of Atypical lands this month. The show centres on Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a teen on the autism spectrum, and his family, as they navigate the drama of early adulthood.

‘Virgin River’, July 9, Netflix

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson star in 'Virgin River'. Courtesy Netflix

There is plenty of drama in store for the Virgin River characters, with funeral, fire, divorce, hurricane and new romance keeping them on their toes in the twist-packed third season.

‘The White Lotus’, July 12, OSN Streaming

'The White Lotus' is coming to OSN Streaming on Monday, July 12. Courtesy HBO

Set in a tropical resort, this new HBO comedy mini-series follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. The show stars Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton and Jennifer Coolidge.

‘Never Have I Ever’, July 15, Netflix

'Never Have I Ever' is coming to Netflix on Thursday, July 15. Courtesy Netflix

In the second season of Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian-American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

‘Making The Cut’, July 16, Amazon Prime Video

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn star in the second series of this fashion talent show, along with judges, model Winnie Harlow, and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

‘Schmigadoon!’, July 16, Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! is a new musical-comedy series starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love." The star-studded cast also includes Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.

‘Jolt’, July 23, Amazon Prime Video

Kate Beckinsale stars as a bouncer with an anger-management problem, caused by a rare neurological disorder, that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normality whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she's ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the police pursue her as their chief suspect. The show also stars Stanley Tucci.

‘Ted Lasso’, July 23, Apple TV+

Considering the trailer for season two of Ted Lasso got almost two million views in a day, it's safe to say it's a much-anticipated release this year. This heart-warming show about an American football coach who moves to the UK to bring a failing team back from the brink came out last summer to much acclaim, and the second instalment looks just as charming. Ted and the rest of the Richmond team are back as they try to break a cycle of ties with the help of a sports psychologist (played by Sarah Niles from I May Destroy You).

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’, July 23, Netflix

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' will stream on Netflix from Friday, July 23. Courtesy Netflix

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. The film is based on the novel by Jojo Moyes andstars Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn.

‘Outer Banks’, July 30, Netflix

Season 2 of 'Outer Banks' will stream on Netflix from Friday, July 30. Courtesy Netflix

Season two picks right up where the first series – about a group of teens who stumble upon a treasure map that unearth a long buried secret – left off. This time round, there's “more mystery, more romance, and higher stakes,” its creators say.

‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’, July 30, Apple TV+

Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and artist Mark Ronson explores the intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers, including Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl and Questlove, in this documentary.

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90+1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying