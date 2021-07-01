Instagram Rich List 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo takes the top spot

The annual Instagram Rich List, an analysis of what users of the social media platform could earn from each post, has been released for 2021.

This year, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo comes out on top of the list, curated by social media marketing platform HopperHQ. With more than 308 million followers, making him the most-followed person on Instagram, it's estimated that he could earn $1.6 million per post.

Dwayne Johnson comes in second. The actor, who topped the 2020 list, has an earning potential of $1.52m per post, and Ariana Grande, the most-followed woman on Instagram, comes in third, with potential earnings of up to $1.51m per post.

HopperHQ notes that this is the first year that a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family hasn’t made it into the top three, as Grande knocks Kylie Jenner down to fourth place.

Following Kylie, Selena Gomez comes in at fifth place, with Kim Kardashian in sixth, footballer Lionel Messi in seventh, Beyonce in eighth, Justin Bieber in ninth and Kendall Jenner at 10th.

Interestingly, the top 10 is an exact reflection of the 10 most-followed people on Instagram; HopperHQ's list is calculated using "internal data, agency rate cards and public information".

Although male stars have taken the top two spots, female celebrities take six of the top 10 spots.

A number of Indian stars make the list, including Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who comes in at number 19 on the list, with potential earnings of $680,000; Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes the 27th spot, with earnings up to $403,000.

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan, who lives in Dubai, came in at 55th, with potential earnings of up to $117,200 on her account @hudabeauty.

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

