Instagram Rich List 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo takes the top spot

The annual Instagram Rich List, an analysis of what users of the social media platform could earn from each post, has been released for 2021.
This year, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo comes out on top of the list, curated by social media marketing platform HopperHQ. With more than 308 million followers, making him the most-followed person on Instagram, it's estimated that he could earn $1.6 million per post.
Dwayne Johnson comes in second. The actor, who topped the 2020 list, has an earning potential of $1.52m per post, and Ariana Grande, the most-followed woman on Instagram, comes in third, with potential earnings of up to $1.51m per post.
HopperHQ notes that this is the first year that a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family hasn’t made it into the top three, as Grande knocks Kylie Jenner down to fourth place.
Following Kylie, Selena Gomez comes in at fifth place, with Kim Kardashian in sixth, footballer Lionel Messi in seventh, Beyonce in eighth, Justin Bieber in ninth and Kendall Jenner at 10th.
Interestingly, the top 10 is an exact reflection of the 10 most-followed people on Instagram; HopperHQ's list is calculated using "internal data, agency rate cards and public information".
Although male stars have taken the top two spots, female celebrities take six of the top 10 spots.
A number of Indian stars make the list, including Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who comes in at number 19 on the list, with potential earnings of $680,000; Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes the 27th spot, with earnings up to $403,000.
Beauty mogul Huda Kattan, who lives in Dubai, came in at 55th, with potential earnings of up to $117,200 on her account @hudabeauty.
