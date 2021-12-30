'Squid Game' creator hints at possible season 3

The wildly popular South Korean show Squid Game doesn't even have a second season confirmed, but series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already hinted a third may come to fruition.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three," Hwang told Korean broadcaster KBS. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

Last month, Hwang said there would be a second season, although that has yet to get the official green light from producers.

In November, he told the Associated Press: “There will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

The new interview marks the first time the idea of a third season has been publicly discussed, although no doubt fans will welcome the news.

Squid Game made history earlier this year after it became Netflix's most-watched show ever, hitting the No 1 slot in 94 countries and was viewed by 142 million households, according to the streaming platform's official figures.

It's a survival drama set in Seoul about a grisly competition that gives debt-ridden South Koreans the opportunity to win mind-boggling riches by playing traditional Korean children's games. Lose any round, however, and participants die a gruesome death.

The show was a hit, with a total of 1.65 billion hours of streaming in the first four weeks.

It has gone on to earn numerous awards and nominations in the US, including the Gotham Awards and the Golden Globes, which will take place on Sunday, January 9.