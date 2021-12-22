Oscars 2022 shortlist in full: Beyonce to compete with Jay-Z for best song

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Ariana Grande are all in the running for the Best Original Song Oscar Award, but French shock-fest Titane did not make the shortlist for Best International Feature Film, as the Academy unveiled its annual shortlists on Tuesday ahead of the formal nominations.

Pop superstar Beyonce's ballad Be Alive – penned for the tennis biopic King Richard, about the father of Serena and Venus Williams (played by Will Smith) – was on a list of 15 tracks, which will be whittled down to a final five before March's Oscars.

She will compete against her husband Jay-Z, who produced Netflix Western The Harder They Fall, and teamed up with Kid Cudi for the movie's track Guns Go Bang.

Grande appears in the satire Don't Look Up, in which her pop star character sings Just Look Up to implore the public to take seriously the impending threat of a comet plummeting towards Earth.

Billie Eilish's 007 theme song No Time To Die also made the list.

So did Dos Oruguitas from Disney's animated film Encanto, a song composed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who only needs an Oscar to complete the coveted EGOT collection of awards – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony.

A total of 15 contenders were unveiled for the international feature film Academy Award, from among 92 eligible movies. Each country is only permitted to submit one film.

France boasts the most foreign film nominations of any country in Oscars history, but will watch from the sidelines this year after its selection, Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or-winning body-horror Titane, failed to make the cut. The ultra-violent movie about a female serial killer may have proven too controversial for Academy voters.

The shortlist includes frontrunners such as Paolo Sorrentino's coming-of-age drama The Hand of God (Italy) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car (Japan), based on a Haruki Murakami short story.

'Drive My Car', the acclaimed Japanese film, is among 15 titles shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film Oscar Award. Photo: Janus Films and Sideshow

Iran's Asghar Farhadi – among a select group of auteurs to have won several foreign film Oscars previously with A Separation and The Salesman – again makes the cut with morality drama A Hero.

The tiny Himalayan nation of Bhutan is a step closer to its first Oscar nomination with Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, a comic drama about a reluctant young teacher who is sent to work in the world's most isolated school.

Denmark, which won the foreign film Oscar last year for Another Round, again has a strong contender in the form of Flee, which chronicles a homosexual Afghan refugee's perilous journey to Europe.

The animated film was also included in the shortlist for Best Documentary Feature, which was also unveiled Tuesday.

The Rescue, about the headline-grabbing 2018 race to save a Thai soccer team trapped in a flooded cave, and Questlove's Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), about the huge but largely forgotten "Black Woodstock" festival that took place in 1969 Harlem, also made the cut.

The final list of Oscar nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, February 8, and the awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 27.

Full list of shortlisted films for the Oscars 2022:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

15 films will advance; 138 films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

Julia

President

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Writing with Fire

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

15 films will advance; 82 films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Aguilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J C Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: 'Token of a Great Day'

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie and the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

15 films will advance to the next round of voting; 92 countries were eligible in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

Austria – Great Freedom

Belgium – Playground

Bhutan – Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Denmark – Flee

Finland – Compartment Number 6

6 Germany – I’m Your Man

Iceland – Lamb

Iran – A Hero

Italy – The Hand of God

Japan – Drive My Car

Kosovo – Hive

Mexico – Prayers for the Stolen

Norway – The Worst Person in the World

Panama – Plaza Catedral

Spain – The Good Boss

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

10 films will advance. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Sunday, January 30. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final consideration.

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

15 scores will advance; 136 scores were eligible. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

15 songs will advance; 84 songs were eligible. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

So May We Start from Annette

from Down To Joy from Belfast

from Right Where I Belong from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

from Automatic Woman from Bruised

from Dream Girl from Cinderella

from Beyond The Shore from CODA

from The Anonymous Ones from Dear Evan Hansen

from J ust Look Up from Don’t Look Up

from Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

from Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

from Guns Go Bang from The Harder They Fall

from Be Alive from King Richard

from No Time To Die from No Time to Die

from Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect

from Your Song Saved My Life from Sing 2

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

15 films will advance; 82 films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step Into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

15 films will advance; 145 films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation, Directors, Producers and Writers Branches vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

SOUND

10 films will advance in the Sound category for the 94th Academy Awards. Members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. All members of the Sound Branch will be invited to view eight-minute excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films beginning Friday, January 28. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final consideration.

Belfast

Dune

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

VISUAL EFFECTS

10 films remain in the running. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 29. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final consideration.