The cast of Love is Blind Habibi season two will reunite on Netflix in December to revisit the relationships and disagreements that unfolded during the dating show.

Hosts Rym Saidi and Wissam Breidy will return to lead the reunion, which brings the participants back together to discuss where they stand after the events of the season.

The Arabic-language series returned on November 12 with 27 contestants from across the Arab world. The singles got to know prospective partners in separate pods, where they could talk but not see one another, before deciding whether to get engaged.

Here is what we know about the reunion and the second season.

When is the Love is Blind Habibi season two reunion?

The reunion will be released on Netflix on Thursday, December 3, the streaming service has confirmed.

The episode will bring the season’s participants back together to revisit their time on the show and discuss what happened after filming ended. Netflix says they will share where their relationships stand and whether any former couples have rekindled their connections.

The streaming service has also released a trailer for the reunion.

Who is in the cast for season two?

The second season features 27 contestants – 13 men and 14 women – from across the Arab world. That is an increase from the 20 participants introduced in season one, which featured an equal number of men and women.

The singles come from countries including Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan and Morocco. Their names, ages and backgrounds are included in The National’s guide to the season two cast.

Who are the hosts of season two?

Saidi and Breidy host the second season and will return for the reunion. The Tunisian model and actress and her Lebanese television presenter husband took over from Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali, who hosted the first season.

What is season two about?

The series follows single people who get to know prospective partners through conversations in separate pods, where they can hear each other but cannot see one another. Those who form a connection can choose to get engaged before meeting in person.

Their relationships are then tested outside the pods, where physical attraction, family expectations and the practicalities of building a life together influence whether they go ahead with a wedding.

The Arabic-language series also follows the role of family and tradition in the participants’ decisions, alongside the challenges they face once they leave the pods.

Who was in the cast for season one?

Love is Blind Habibi is the Arabic adaptation of the hit Netflix reality show and social experiment Love is Blind. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Love is Blind Habibi is the Arabic adaptation of the hit Net…

Season one featured 20 singles from across the Arab world. The cast represented a variety of professions and backgrounds, with many saying family, honesty and long-term commitment were their central values.

Participants were from countries including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Iraq, reflecting the show’s pan-Arab scope.

Where was Love Is Blind: Habibi season two filmed?

The latest announcement does not identify filming locations for season two.

The first season was filmed in the UAE and Lebanon, with scenes shot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Its Lebanese locations included EddeSands Hotel & Wellness Resort in Byblos, north of Beirut, where couples spent time together after leaving the pods.

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Are any season-one couples still together?

At the reunion special for season one, more than a year after filming wrapped, only one couple from Love Is Blind: Habibi had gone the distance to marriage: Safa and Mohammed.

Other couples from the season had mixed outcomes. Asma and Khatab did not marry and eventually split after a brief period together. Hajar and Simo ended their relationship before the wedding. Dounia and Chafic were dating again at reunion time, but confirmed they had parted ways in 2025. Karma and Ammar, as well as Nour and Mido, also ended their engagements.

Love is Blind Habibi season two is streaming on Netflix. The reunion will be released on December 3.