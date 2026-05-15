Shows and films to stream: Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer follow-up, The Boys final season and more

Whether it’s aristocratic scandal in 1980s Britain, masked vigilantes battling authoritarian superheroes, or jewel thieves plotting multimillion-dollar robberies in Los Angeles, the latest releases on streaming platforms are packed with high-stakes drama and morally messy characters.

Here are new shows and films to add to your watchlist.

Shows to stream

Rivals season two (Disney+)

David Tennant returns as media mogul Lord Tony Baddingham in season two of Rivals. Photo: Disney+ Info

The acclaimed British drama returns for a second season with the rivalry between Lord Tony Baddingham (played by David Tennant) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) entering a dangerous new phase.

Based on Jilly Cooper’s novel and set in the 1980s, the show centres around the chaotic, high-stakes world of the British television industry, where marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences.

In season two, Lord Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece by piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power. As the rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (Netflix)

Pedro Alonso plays charismatic mastermind Berlin in Lady with an Ermine. Photo: Netflix Info

Berlin, the first spin-off of Money Heist, became one of the most-watched non-English shows on Netflix globally following its release in 2023.

The show's second season promises another high-stakes European heist led by fan-favourite thief Andres de Fonollosa, better known as Berlin (played by Pedro Alonso). Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine follows the charismatic mastermind as he assembles a fresh crew for an ambitious robbery set against the backdrop of Spain’s luxury art world and aristocratic elite.

Half Man (OSN+)

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd's sophomore offering is receiving rave reviews since it had its premiere on April 23, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The drama series chronicles the fraught four-decade relationship between Ruben (Richard Gadd) and Niall (Jamie Bell), two friends who are like brothers. It follows their bond from adolescence into adulthood as loyalty, resentment and buried trauma shape the course of both their lives. Much like Baby Reindeer, it also explores themes of masculinity, emotional repression and the long-lasting impact of unresolved trauma.

Stuart Campbell and Mitchell Robertson play the young Ruben and Niall respectively.

The Boys season five (Prime Video)

From left, Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Antony Starr as evil superhero Homelander in The Boys. Photo: Prime Video Info

Prime Video’s ultra-violent superhero satire returns for its fifth and final season with the battle between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) reaching its explosive endgame.

Set in a dystopian America under Homelander’s authoritarian rule, the new season follows The Boys as they regroup to stop the Supe leader’s tightening grip on the country, while Butcher re-emerges with a deadly virus capable of wiping out superheroes entirely.

Starr and Urban aside, returning cast members include Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty and fan-favourite Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, alongside new addition Daveed Diggs. The series continues its darkly comic takedown of celebrity culture, politics and unchecked power, with new episodes weekly.

Movies to stream

No Other Choice (OSN+)

Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun is the protagonist in No Other Choice. Photo: CJ Entertainment Info

Park Chan-wook’s bleak yet hilarious drama was one of The National's best films of 2025. It follows Yoo Man-su, a long-time company man living his dream life only to be laid off from his managerial job. He quickly learns that the only way to keep it all together is to kill off all those who stand between him and the only equivalent role on the market.

Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun delivers a blistering performance, which earned the film a nine-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.

Send Help (Disney+)

Poisoned meals and murder ensue as Bradley attempts to escape Linda from a desert island in Send Help. Photo: 20th Century Studios Info

In visionary filmmaker Sam Raimi's latest thriller, Rachel McAdams plays a socially awkward corporate striver, Linda Liddle, who's stranded on a desert island with her badly injured boss Bradley Preston, played by Dylan O'Brien. The only survivors of a plane crash, the two must overcome past grievances and work together to survive. Ultimately, however, this becomes a battle of wiles and wits to make it out alive as Linda becomes increasingly power-hungry.

Released in cinemas in January, the hit film is now available to stream.

The Crash (Netflix)

The Crash revisits events leading to a fatal accident in 2022. Photo: Netflix Info

This new documentary examines the 2022 case of Ohio teenager Mackenzie Shirilla, who was convicted after driving a car at 160kph into a building, killing her boyfriend and his friend. The documentary explores the events leading up to the fatal crash and the murder case that followed, raising questions about intent, trauma and social media’s role in the tragedy.

Featuring clips from police interrogations, courtroom footage and interviews with those closest to the case, the film examines the shifting narratives surrounding the night of the crash to pinpoint when a fatal mistake turns into cold-blooded murder.

Crime 101 (Prime Video)

Chris Hemsworth plays a master jewel thief in Crime 101. Photo: Prime Video Info

Set in Los Angeles, this slick heist thriller features a star-studded cast led by Chris Hemsworth as jewel thief Mike / James Davis, whose meticulously planned robberies along the 101 freeway have baffled police for years. As he prepares for one final multimillion-dollar score, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker Sharon Combs (played by Halle Berry) and a relentless detective Lou Lubesnick (Mark Ruffalo).

Directed by Bart Layton and based on the novella by Don Winslow, the film also stars Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro.