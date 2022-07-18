'Gen V': everything we know about 'The Boys' spin-off coming to Amazon Prime

One of Amazon Prime’s most popular shows is undoubtedly The Boys.

The series, which follows a group of vigilantes who aim to bring down a group of superheroes the world worships but aren’t really as heroic as believed, just finished showing its third season. Amazon Prime has now announced the name of its anticipated spin-off, which will be called Gen V.

Plans for the spin-off was originally announced in September 2020, however, there was little other news at the time. Although casting was held in March 2021, filming for the show only began in May, with reported plans to finish in October. So, for those who can’t wait to see more from The Boys universe, here’s everything we know so far about Gen V.

When will it be released?

During an interview with Deadline in June, Amazon Studios co-head of television Vernon Sanders said the show would be released sometime next year, although an exact date is not yet known.

Who is in the cast of 'Gen V'?

The series has an ensemble main cast, with Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway portraying Marie Moreau and Emma Shaw. They’re joined by Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Asa Germann, Derek Luh and Shelley Conn — although their roles have yet to be announced.

Also joining in recurring roles will be Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa.

What will 'Gen V' be about?

The show will focus on young adult superheroes who attend the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, a school run by Vought International. They are tested in Hunger Games-style challenges, with those faring better getting a chance to earn a spot on a coveted team.

The official synopsis for Gen V describes it as “part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Meanwhile, Sanders has also discussed how excited he is for the coming series, which also joins other spin-offs, such as the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical and web series Seven on 7, in expanding the show's universe.

“We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has The Boys, it’s part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it’s different in its own way. It’s definitely been a long road,” Sanders told Deadline.

“I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spin-off, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well.”

