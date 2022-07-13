How to watch Emmy-nominated TV shows in the UAE including 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso

Another year, another batch of TV shows to celebrate.

The Primetime Emmy Awards announced its nominations on Tuesday with familiar faces such as Ted Lasso, Better Call Saul and Stranger Things getting nods while newer programmes like Only Murders in the Building and The White Lotus are also being celebrated.

Thanks to the launch of Disney+ in the Mena region last month, there are more ways than ever to catch up on your favourite TV series or discover a new one.

So, if you're interested in watching a specific nominee, here's how to do so.

‘Better Caul Saul’

Mark Margolis, Luis Moncada, and Daniel Moncada in 'Better Call Saul'. Photo: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Premise: The Breaking Bad prequel follows how earnest public defender Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) turned into crooked lawyer Saul Goodman.

‘Euphoria’

Zendaya in a scene from 'Euphoria'. Photo: HBO

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Premise: A coming-of-age drama that explores the complexities of relationships, race and substance abuse.

‘Squid Game’

Expand Autoplay Green light, red light game played in 'Squid Game'. Photo: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Premise: A group of debt-ridden and desperate people play classic Korean children’s games in the hope of winning a cash prize — however, the losers are often executed at the end of each game.

‘Ozark’

Julia Garner in 'Ozark'. Photo: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Premise: The Byrd family are forced to move to the Ozarks in Missouri after getting roped into laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel.

‘Severance’

Adam Scott, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower in 'Severance'. Photo: Apple TV+

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Premise: An employee of Lumon Industries agrees to a "severance" programme in which his non-work memories are separated from his work memories.

‘Stranger Things’

Expand Autoplay Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in 'Stranger Things'. All photos: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Premise: Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s, the series follows a young group of friends who befriend a mysterious girl who has telepathic and psychokinetic abilities.

‘Succession’

J Smith Cameron, Hope Davis and Brian Cox in a scene from 'Succession'. Photo: HBO

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Premise: The satirical US comedy show explores the themes of power, politics and family through the eyes of an ageing, ultra-wealthy media mogul and his four grown children.

‘Abbott Elementary’

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Premise: The mockumentary sitcom follows the lives of teachers working in an underfunded, predominantly black primary school in Philadelphia.

‘Barry’

Bill Hader in 'Barry'. Photo: HBO

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Premise: Barry Berkman, a lonely and depressed US Marine and Afghanistan War veteran, works as a low-level hitman but finds a new sense of purpose after joining a class for aspiring actors.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Larry David in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. Photo: HBO

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Premise: The long-running sitcom tells a semi-fictionalised version of Larry David’s life as a TV writer and producer and the various misadventures he goes on with his friends and celebrity colleagues in Los Angeles.

‘Hacks’

Jean Smart, left, and Hannah Eindbinder in a scene from 'Hacks'. Photo: HBO

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Premise: Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comic, mentors a young and entitled comedy writer named Ava Daniels.

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Rachel Brosnahan in 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Premise: Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, New York housewife Miriam "Midge" Maisel discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it.

‘Only Murders in the Building’

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'. Photo: Disney+

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Premise: Three neighbours who are obsessed with true crime create their own podcast looking to solve a murder in their exclusive apartment building in Upper West Side, New York City.

‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso'. Photo: Apple TV+

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Premise: American football coach Ted Lasso is hired to manage a British football club despite his lack of "soccer" knowledge.

‘Dopesick’

Will Poulter in a scene from 'Dopesick'. Photo: Hulu

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Premise: The drama mini-series takes a closer look at the epicentre of opioid addiction in the US and how individuals and families are affected by it.

‘The Dropout’

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani and Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout'. Photo: Hulu

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Premise: The mini-series is based on a podcast of the same name and centres around the disgraced biotech company Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.

‘Inventing Anna’

Julia Garner in a scene from 'Inventing Anna'. Photo: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Premise: The mini-series is inspired by the true story of Anna Sorokin. It is based off an article in New York magazine about how she deceived many people into believing she was a rich socialite named Anna Delvey.

‘Pam & Tommy’

Sebastian Stan and Lily James in Pam & Tommy (2022). Studios

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Premise: The biographic drama mini-series chronicles the marriage between US actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. It’s based off a 2014 Rolling Stone article.

‘The White Lotus’

Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O'Grady in 'The White Lotus'. Photo: HBO

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Premise: Set in a tropical resort called the White Lotus, the mini-series follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

