Hollywood stars who haven’t won an Oscar: Ethan Hawke, Paul Thomas Anderson and more

When it comes to awards season, Hollywood stars insist it’s all about the work and not winning accolades.

But when they've been in the industry for decades, collecting rave reviews and myriad prizes along the way, it can be hard to believe that some performers have not yet won an Academy Award.

In fact, British actor Ralph Fiennes – nominated for Best Actor last year for his role in Conclave – actually lost Academy votes because his peers assumed he had already won, Variety reported.

"He won before," for 1993 film Schindler's List, one anonymous Academy voter told the outlet, who was embarrassed to learn they had made a mistake after casting their vote.

Fiennes is far from the only such case. It famously took one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio, seven Oscar nominations to finally scoop the Best Actor award in 2016 for The Revenant.

And some of the most acclaimed performers working today still haven't won. Ethan Hawke may have received his first Best Actor nomination for his performance in Blue Moon, but it marks the fifth Oscar nomination of his career.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson, director of One Battle After Another, has received 15 nominations and has never won.

Here are 16 famous actors, actresses and directors who have never won an Oscar …

1. Ralph Fiennes

The British actor, 62, turns in some of the best work of his career in the hit film Conclave, which has garnered eight nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards, but he seems to have been taken for granted by Hollywood in recent years.

Despite turning in acclaimed performances in films such as Grand Budapest Hotel, In Bruges and A Bigger Splash, the multi-time Oscar nominee hasn't actually received a nomination since the 1990s.

In 1993, he was recognised for his supporting performance in Schindler's List, and three years later, as a lead actor for The English Patient. Last year's nomination ended a nearly 30-year drought.

2. Edward Norton

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards. Reuters Info

Edward Norton started his career on a high note with 1996's Primal Fear, and with his first major role, he also landed his first Oscar nomination – the first of several. And though he is now a four-time nominee – including American History X in 1998 and one this year in the supporting actor category for his turn as folk singer Pete Seeger in A Complete Unknown – he still hasn't managed a win. His most recent nomination came 10 years ago for 2015's Birdman, directed by Alejandro Inarritu.

3. Glenn Close

Actress Glenn Close has been nominated for an Academy Award eight times. AP Info

The talented actress has three Tonys, three Emmys and three Golden Globes, but has never won an Oscar.

Nominated eight times – four for Best Actress and four for Best Supporting Actress – Close shares the record for most nominations in acting categories without a win with British actor Peter O'Toole.

Roles she was nominated for but didn’t win include Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction in 1988 and Joan Castleman in The Wife in 2019.

4. David Fincher

The American director is frequently listed among the most influential directors, as the creator of the likes of Seven, Gone Girl, Zodiac and Fight Club.

He also has a Bafta, Golden Globe and two Grammys, but no Oscars.

Nominated for Best Director three times, in 2009 for The Curious Case of Bejamin Button, in 2011 for The Social Network and in 2021 for Mank, he lost out to Danny Boyle for Slumdog Millionaire, Tom Hooper for The King’s Speech and Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, respectively.

5. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett has been nominated for an Oscar twice, for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. AP Info

Not only has the actress not won an Emmy despite being nominated nine times, she also has yet to bag an Oscar.

Bassett, 65, went viral in 2023 when she lost out on the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She also failed to win the Best Actress Oscar in 1994 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to do With It, which went to Holly Hunter for The Piano.

6. Richard Burton

Considered one of the greatest actors of all time, the late stage and screen star never won an Oscar throughout his illustrious career.

Nominated seven times, some of his Best Actor loses include the 1964 gong, which went to Rex Harrison For My Fair Lady when Burton was nominated for Becket; in 1965 for The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, which went to Lee Marvin for Cat Ballou, and in 1969 for his portrayal of King Henry VIII in Anne Of The Thousand Days, which went to John Wayne For True Grit.

7. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy has two parts of the EGOT, and is missing a Tony and an Oscar. AP Info

The former stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live cast member broke into film in 1982 playing Reggie Hammond in 48 Hrs.

Since then, Murphy, 62, has won an Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, but an Oscar continues to elude him.

The actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2007 for his role as James Early in Dreamgirls, losing out to Alan Arkin for Little Miss Sunshine.

8. Annette Bening

Recognised as one of the best actresses in Hollywood, Bening, 65, has yet to win a golden statuette.

She’s been nominated four times, once for Best Supporting Actress for the 1990 film The Grifters, and three times for Best Actress for American Beauty (1999), Being Julia (2004) and The Kids are Alright (2010).

9. Ian McKellen

British actor Sir Ian McKellen has five Olivier Awards but no Oscars. Stephen Lock / The National Info

He’s been knighted, won a Tony, six Olivier Awards, five Baftas, five Emmys and a Golden Globe, but McKellen has never won an Oscar.

The English actor, who played Gandalf in the Lord of The Rings films, has been nominated twice with a 1999 Best Actor nod for Gods and Monsters and another in 2002 for Best Supporting Actor for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. He lost out to Roberto Benigni for Life Is Beautiful and Jim Broadbent for Iris, respectively.

10. Wes Anderson

Known for his complex, postmodern and nostalgic approach to cinema, American director Anderson has been awarded a Bafta and a Golden Globe but has yet to add an Oscar to his collection.

He has been nominated seven times, three for Best Original Screenplay (The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel), twice for Best Animated Feature (Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle of Dogs), once for Best Picture and once for Best Director, both for The Grand Budapest Hotel, but has been beaten each time.

11. Tom Cruise

He's been nominated for an Oscar four times, but Tom Cruise has yet to win one. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Info

Arguably the most famous movie star in Hollywood, Cruise has never won an Oscar.

He’s been nominated four times, for Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July in 1990 and Jerry Maguire in 1997, and for Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia in 2000. He also received a Best Picture nomination as a producer on Top Gun: Maverick in 2023.

“I've always felt what I do is extraordinary – being able to make these pictures and doing something you love,” he told the BBC. “So, I'll just keep doing it. I love it. I don't do it for the awards”.

12. Dorothy Dandridge

As an African-American actress working in Hollywood from the 1930s to the 60s, Dandridge blazed a trail for black women in the industry.

With 37 films to her name, Dandridge was the first black person to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar in 1955 for Carmen Jones. She lost to Grace Kelly for The Country Girl.

She would later be nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe for the 1959 film Porgy and Bess, but lost out on that too.

13. Scarlett Johansson

Despite being nominated in two separate categories in 2020, Scarlett Johansson has yet to win an Oscar. AFP Info

Despite an enviable mix of independent movies, blockbuster hits and the all-important Marvel franchise on her resume, an Oscar still eludes Johansson.

She has a Bafta and a Tony, but no Golden Globes, and no Academy Awards, despite being nominated twice in 2020 for Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.

14. Ethan Hawke

Across four decades in Hollywood, Hawke has built one of the most respected filmographies of his generation – yet an Oscar has so far eluded him.

The American actor, writer and director is a five-time Academy Award nominee. Two of those came for acting – for Training Day (2001) and Boyhood (2014) – while the other two recognised his work as a screenwriter on Before Sunset (2004) and Before Midnight (2013), both co-written with director Richard Linklater and co-star Julie Delpy.

This year, Hawke received his first Best Actor nomination for his performance in Blue Moon, despite his career also including acclaimed roles in films such as First Reformed, Dead Poets Society and Gattaca.

15. Stellan Skarsgard

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard has received his first Oscar nomination this year for Sentimental Value. AFP Info

Few actors have worked with as many celebrated filmmakers as Swedish star Skarsgard. It is surprising, then, that the veteran performer had never been nominated for an Oscar until this year.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Skarsgard has collaborated repeatedly with Danish director Lars von Trier in films such as Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville and Melancholia. He has also appeared in major Hollywood productions including the Pirates of the Caribbean series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Denis Villeneuve's Dune films.

Skarsgard has received his first Academy Award nomination, in the Best Supporting Actor category, for his role in Sentimental Value.

16. Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson with Bafta awards for One Battle After Another. AFP Info

For more than three decades, Anderson has been one of the most influential directors working in American cinema – but an Oscar has so far eluded him.

Anderson first gained widespread recognition with Boogie Nights and Magnolia, and has since built a celebrated filmography that includes There Will Be Blood, The Master, Phantom Thread and Licorice Pizza.

This year he returns to the Oscars owing to the acclaimed film One Battle After Another, which earned a haul of nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Anderson himself.

Those nods add to the Academy recognition across the directing, writing and producing categories over the years. Yet despite such sustained acclaim, Anderson remains among the most respected filmmakers still waiting for his first Academy Award.

He has already earned Golden Globes and Baftas success for One Battle After Another, so this may finally be his time to shine.