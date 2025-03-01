No Other Land could become the first film from Palestine to win an Academy Award. Photo: Antipode Films
No Other Land could become the first film from Palestine to win an Academy Award. Photo: Antipode Films

Culture

Film & TV

Oscars milestones to look out for, from Timothee Chalamet to a win for Palestine

Most important night in the film calendar could feature unique firsts and new records

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

March 01, 2025