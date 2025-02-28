At last year's ceremony, actors, directors and producers joined calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. EPA
A history of Palestine at the Oscars, from Vanessa Redgrave’s speech to Artists4Ceasefire

Nominations for Palestinian films have increased in recent years, but No Other Land could be the first to finally clinch a prize on Sunday

Faisal Al Zaabi
February 28, 2025