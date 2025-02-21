Sorry Cinema, one of the films in From Ground Zero, offers a letter of apology to the art form. Photo: Rashid Masharawi
From Ground Zero curator on Oscars shortlisting and telling the real Palestinian story

Rashid Masharawi says he 'wanted the world to see what was happening' through the acclaimed film collection

Faisal Al Zaabi
February 21, 2025