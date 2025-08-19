Mounia Akl directing Netflix's House of Guinness and other Arab filmmakers behind popular series

While Arab film has reached new heights in recent years, gaining attention at festivals and during award season, major Arab film directors are increasingly bringing their talents to the small screen as well.

From popular shows such as Netflix's Palestinian dramedy Mo to broad comedies such as Only Murders in the Building, filmmakers from the Middle East are thriving no matter the subject matter, exemplifying the creative depth the region has to offer.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's new show, House of Guinness, coming to Netflix in September, is the latest to have an Arab filmmaker behind the camera.

Here are several award-winning filmmakers who have found success in the world of television.

Mounia Akl

Mounia Akl will help three of eight episodes for the upcoming Netflix series House of Guinness. Photo: ALFILM

Lebanese filmmaker Mounia Akl will be directing three episodes of the upcoming Netflix series House of Guinness. Created by Steven Knight, who is set to write the next James Bond film, it follows the children of brewery mogul Sir Benjamin Guinness and their struggle for control of their father's fortune.

Akl previously worked on the British television shows Boiling Point and The Responder, both of which were nominated for Bafta awards. Prior to her move to television, Akl directed Costa Brava, Lebanon in 2021, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival. The film went on to screen at multiple international festivals, including Toronto and London.

In 2016, Akl's short film Submarine was in consideration for the Cinefondation Award at the Cannes Film Festival. The 21-minute short film was a commentary on the garbage crisis in Lebanon.

Mohamed Diab

Mohamed Diab directed the Marvel television series Moon Knight. Reuters

The Egyptian filmmaker received recognition for his work on the Marvel television series Moon Knight, which is primarily set in Egypt. That meant Diab was a great choice for the show which stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

His directorial career began with the 2010 drama Cairo 6,7,8. The film is about three women who navigate everyday life in the Egyptian capital. In 2016, he directed Clash, a movie set primarily inside a police bus transporting arrested protesters. Clash screened at Cannes Film Festival and competed at the London Film Festival.

Diab has also written for Egyptian television shows, including Tayea and Renegades in 2018.

Amr Salama

Amr Salama, the director of Sheikh Jackson, also directed episodes of the Netflix show Paranormal. Getty Images

Since directing his debut feature film Zayy el-Nahardah in 2006, the Egyptian filmmaker has worked on several different projects, including episodes of Saturday Night Live Arabia and the Netflix original Paranormal.

Salama has directed many celebrated films, the most famous of which are Sheikh Jackson in 2017 and Fireworks in 2023. He also directed three episodes of the comedy crime series Bimbo, starring Ahmed Malek and Wegz.

Karim El-Shinnawi

Karim El-Shinnawi's latest film is screening at this year's Berlin Film Festival. Getty Images

The Egyptian filmmaker’s latest move, The Tale of Daye's Family, is screening at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. The film constitutes a return to the big screen for El-Shinnawi, who has been directing television shows since 2018.

El-Shinnawi has worked on Egyptian shows such as Take Care of Zizi in 2021 and Seventh Year Itch in 2023. He also directed episodes of the Kuwaiti Netflix original show The Exchange, which returns this year for a second season.

Cherien Dabis

Cherien Dabis, who appears on the hit show Mo, also directed episodes of Only Murders in the Building. Getty Images

The Palestinian-American filmmaker and actress directed All That's Left of You, which screened at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. She can also be seen in the second season of the Netflix hit series Mo, playing the sister of the titular main character played by comedian Mo Amer.

Dabis has directed several episodes of hit American shows such as Ozark and Only Murders in the Building. She also directed six episodes of the Arab-American comedy series Ramy. Her first feature film was Amreeka, in 2009, about a Palestinian immigrant mother and her son who relocate to Illinois.

Solvan Naim

Solvan Naim directed 12 episodes of the Netflix show Mo. Getty Images

The Algerian-American director has an extensive career in directing television shows, including episodes on Power, Snowfall and The Blacklist. More recently, he directed 12 episodes of the Netflix show Mo.

Annemarie Jacir

Annemarie Jacir, director of Wajib, has also directed an episode of the comedy show Ramy. AFP

The Palestinian filmmaker's first feature film was Salt of This Sea in 2008. It follows a woman who needs to return to her ancestral home in Haifa to retrieve her grandfather’s savings. In 2016, she directed The Rendezvous, then followed it up with her most famous film, Wajib.

Starring Mohammad Bakri and Saleh Bakri, Wajib screened at multiple international film festivals, receiving acclaim and recognition from juries and audiences alike. In 2022, Jacir directed an episode in the third season of Ramy.

Majid Al Ansari

Emirati filmmaker Majid Al Ansari has directed three episodes of the Netflix show Paranormal. Getty Images

The Emirati filmmaker rose to prominence with his feature film debut Zinzana, starring Ali Suliman and Saleh Bakri. Since then, Al Ansari has directed three episodes of the Netflix horror original Paranormal alongside Amr Salama.

In 2023, Al Ansari directed an episode of the Emirati anthology horror series Kaboos. He also served as a producer on the Saudi supernatural romantic film Hwjn.

Ali Selim

Ali Selim directed the Marvel series Secret Invasion. AFP

The Egyptian-American director has one feature film, Sweet Land, which he directed, wrote and produced. More known for his television work, Selim has directed episodes of hit shows such as Criminal Minds, The Looming Tower, Manhunt and Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

Haifaa Al Mansour

Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour, director of Wadjda, also directed episodes of Fear the Walking Dead. AFP

Working on short films between 1997 and 2001, the Saudi filmmaker got her big break with Wadjda in 2012. The film was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language at the Baftas and won Best Film at the Tromso International Film Festival.

Al Mansour's second feature film was Mary Shelly, a biographical about the writer of Frankenstein. Since then, Al Mansour has directed episodes of many hit television shows including Archive 81, Mayfair Witches, Bosch: Legacy and Fear the Walking Dead.

