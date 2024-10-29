Ahmed Amin in Netflix's Paranormal, which follows a doctor in the 1960s dealing with a string of supernatural events. Photo: Netflix
Culture

Seven Middle Eastern horror films and TV shows, from Djinn to Doors of Fear

While Egyptian productions have traditionally led the way, others across the region are increasingly having a stab

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

October 29, 2024

