Seven Middle Eastern horror films and TV shows, from Djinn to Doors of Fear

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/10/29/halloween-snacks-trick-or-treat-candy/" target="_blank">Halloween</a> is almost upon us and though many indulge in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/18/horror-movies-oddity-longlegs-nope-host/" target="_blank">western horror films</a> or TV shows, the Arab world also has plenty to offer on screen. Being the country with the most prolific media output in the region, it’s no surprise that most of the list is dominated by shows and films from Egypt. The country has long utilised its own stories and legends as well as Islamic folklore to produce content. Here are seven horror films and shows from the Middle East to enjoy this Halloween. Netflix teamed up with Egyptian writer and director Amr Salama to produce <i>Paranormal</i>, a six-episode mini-series about a haematologist in the 1960s who finds himself dealing with multiple supernatural events. The show stars Ahmed Amin, Razane Jammal, Philip Shahbaz and Karla Maatouk. Half of the series was directed by Emirati filmmaker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/why-it-s-taken-paranormal-director-majid-al-ansari-five-years-to-get-back-behind-the-camera-1.1116481" target="_blank">Majid Al Ansari</a>, who previously directed the thriller film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/emirati-director-majid-al-ansari-talks-about-his-film-zinzana-1.611252" target="_blank"><i>Zinzana</i></a>. The show makes full use of Netflix's support and creates an authentic period piece of 1960s Egypt, with the special effects excelling at delivering the spooks. Another Netflix production,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/netflix-series-jinn-launches-at-red-carpet-event-in-jordan-in-pictures-1.873928" target="_blank"> <i>Jinn</i></a> is a Jordanian five-episode horror show directed by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya and Amin Matalqa. The show stars a cast of young Jordanian actors including Salma Malhas, Sultan Alkhail, Hamzeh Okab and Aysha Shahaltough. <i>Jinn </i>follows a group of young people who, after a school trip to the historic city of Petra, start experiencing supernatural occurrences. Mixing myth and Islamic culture, the show is not just a horror but a coming-of-age story for these young people. Amr Waked stars in this underrated show about a journalist who investigates the supernatural in rural Egypt. Following whispers and rumours, the capable Waked unravels secrets and uncovers everything from murders to backstabbing that created evil spirits out for revenge. The show features 15 episodes and was ahead of its time in terms of utilising scare tactics and special effects. Its star, Waked, would go on to join Hollywood productions such as <i>Lucy</i>,<i> Geostorm</i> and <i>Salmon Fishing in the Yemen</i>, but to witness the best of his performances, look no further than <i>Doors of Fear</i>. Directed by Mohamed Radi and starring Egyptian cinema greats <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/eid-al-fitr-2021-adel-imam-s-madraset-el-moshaghbeen-to-be-shown-in-colour-on-mbc-s-shahid-1.1216786" target="_blank">Adel Imam</a>, Youssra and Ezzat El Alaili, this is probably one of the most beloved horror films in the country. It follows a doctor, played by Youssra. She returns home from America and is about to get married until she comes in contact with Galal (Imam). He tells her that he is a demon, or jinn, and is in love with her. The existence of jinn is firmly part of Islamic culture, being mentioned both in the Quran and the Prophet Mohammed’s hadeeth. The use of them in storytelling has existed for decades, and while they have been used previously in Egyptian films, this was the biggest and most popular production to feature them. From a firm classic to a future classic, <i>122</i> is directed by Yasir Alyasiri and stars Ahmad El-Fishawi, Amina Khalil and Tarek Lotfy. It tells the story of a couple in love who become trapped in a hospital and are terrorised by its staff. A different kind of horror, this film exploits ideas like our natural trust in doctors and viewing the hospital as a place of safety rather than danger. <i>122</i> is tense and puts the protagonists in dangerous situations that are sure to raise audiences' blood pressure. Babak Anvari’s <i>Under the Shadows</i> is perhaps the best film on the list to make use of the jinn as a scare tactic. Set during the Iraq-Iran war of the 1980s, the film follows a mother and her child as they contend with both rockets overhead as well as malevolent spirits plaguing their home. The film stars Narges Rashidi, Ray Haratian and Hamid Djavadan. The British-Iranian director won a Bafta for the film. Horror film master Tobe Hooper has directed such classics as <i>Poltergeist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre </i>as well as <i>Lifeforce</i>. His final film before his death in 2017 was <i>Djinn</i>, which was filmed in the UAE and features regional stars such as Khalid Laith, Razane Jammal, Abdullah Al-Jenaibi and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/03/29/dubai-resident-to-marvel-star-its-moon-knight-actress-may-calamawys-time-to-shine/" target="_blank">May Calamawy</a>. The film follows an Emirati couple who return home and discover it is haunted by dark spirits who wish to harm them. Much like other films in this list, <i>Djinn</i> uses folklore to weave <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/the-emirati-children-s-author-reviving-the-tradition-of-jinn-in-the-uae-1.941512" target="_blank">culturally specific fears</a>, mostly known to Emirati and Gulf communities, for its scares.