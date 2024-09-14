Hollywood's new class of leading men, from Glen Powell to Ramy Youssef

The Hollywood leading man is a moniker bestowed on stars who can carry films on the strength of their name recognition and talent. The likes of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/02/will-smith-hip-hop/" target="_blank">Will Smith</a> are all still working today and continue to command an adoring public that flock to their latest films. But the leading man environment is also changing, skewing younger. In recent years, actors like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/09/05/timothee-chalamets-style-evolution-in-38-photos-from-child-star-to-red-carpet-king/" target="_blank">Timothee Chalamet</a> and Tom Holland have become big draws despite their young age but they aren't the only ones. Here's a look at the actors ready to become the biggest names in cinema, and what are their next big projects. Having started in television on shows like <i>The Carrie Diaries, Arrow</i> and <i>The Shannara Chronicles</i>, Butler has had a meteoric rise after being cast to play the king of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley. He also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s <i>Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood</i>, but it was Baz Luhrmann’s <i>Elvis</i> that turned Butler into a household name. The role earned him his first Oscar nomination, which he built on with a starring role in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/27/dune-part-two-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"><i>Dune: Part Tw</i>o</a> as Feyd Rautha, an evil Harkonnen general. Despite already being sought after, it’s the prospect of appearing in Michael Mann’s <i>Heat 2</i> that should cement Butler’s status as a leading man. English actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/01/05/the-iron-claw-review-zac-efron/" target="_blank">Dickinson</a> has been keeping busy, appearing in all manner of projects big and small. In 2018, he starred in the television series <i>Trust</i> about the real-life abduction of John Paul Getty III. In 2019, Dickinson then starred alongside Angelina Jolie in Disney’s <i>Maleficent: Mistress of Evil</i>. He also appeared in art house cinema fairs such as <i>The Souvenir: Part II</i> and <i>Triangle of Sadness</i>, the latter of which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2022 and was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars last year. Dickinson’s latest film is a crime thriller alongside Nicole Kidman called <i>Babygirl</i>. His next project will be a period piece directed by Steve McQueen and has him starring alongside Saoirse Ronan. Elordi burst on the scene with the HBO teen drama show <i>Euphoria</i>, which also gave rise to stars such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/05/zendaya-fashion-evolution-met-gala/" target="_blank">Zendaya</a> and Hunter Schafer. Since then, the Australian actor has taken on roles in acclaimed films such as <i>Saltburn</i> and <i>Priscilla</i>. This year, Elordi appears in Paul Schrader’s newest film <i>Oh, Canada</i> alongside Richard Gere and Uma Thurman. Future projects include a starring role in Guillermo del Toro’s <i>Frankenstein</i> as the monster. Elordi is 1.96 metres tall, making him suitable for roles in action films while his charming demeanour dovetails with potential roles in rom-coms. A star on the long-running show<i> Riverdale</i>, Melton became more recognisable outside those circles after starring in Todd Haynes’s film <i>May December</i> with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. In the film, Melton plays the role of a man who fell in love with his schoolteacher and grew up to marry her. Melton’s performance received attention during award season including nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. He is set to star in the second season of the Netflix show <i>Beef</i> alongside Oscar Isaac, Cailee Spaeny and Carey Mulligan. One of the stars of the recent film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/08/16/ian-holm-alien-romulus/" target="_blank"><i>Alien: Romulus</i></a>, it’s clear from reviews that Jonsson is the standout performer in a cast that includes many young talents. Playing the role of an android, Jonsson joined the likes of<i> </i>Ian Holm and Michael Fassbender, who previously portrayed androids in the <i>Alien</i> universe. Jonsson has also appeared in the HBO Max show <i>Industry</i> and the Fox Searchlight romantic comedy film <i>Rye Lane</i>. His next projects include a biopic about the life of British boxer Chris Eubank as well as the Second World War film <i>Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin</i>. Arguably the fastest-growing star on the list, Powell has experienced immense popularity since appearing in <i>Top Gun: Maverick</i> with Cruise. He has been acting from a young age with appearances in <i>Spy Kids 3: Game Over</i> and <i>The Great Debaters</i>. He even appeared in one scene in Christopher Nolan’s <i>The Dark Knight Rises.</i> Since<i> Top Gun</i>, he has starred in Richard Linklater’s<i> Hit Man </i>and <i>Anyone But You</i> alongside Sydney Sweeney. More recently, he starred in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/20/twisters-review-glen-powell/" target="_blank"><i>Twisters</i></a>. Powell’s boyish charm has made him a favourite on social media, and fans can look forward to seeing him in Edgar Wright’s <i>The Running Man</i>, a remake of the Arnold Schwarzenegger film of the same name. Netflix show <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/04/11/stranger-things-animated-series-coming-to-netflix/" target="_blank"><i>Stranger Things</i></a> has become a blockbuster for the streamer, with every season drawing new fans and subscribers. McLaughlin, one of the show's young stars, has broken away to begin carving a career for himself. The actor previously appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s <i>High Flying Bird</i> and <i>Shooting Stars</i>, a biopic about LeBron James and his high school teammates who propelled him to greatness. McLaughlin is still mostly preoccupied with the last season of <i>Stranger Things</i>, but he is also set to appear in <i>American Dream: The 21 Savage Story</i>, a biopic in which he plays the role of the rapper 21 Savage. Another alumnus from <i>Stranger Things</i>, Quinn joined the cast for the most recent season of the show and quickly became a fan favourite playing the role of Eddie Munson, the rocker with a heart of gold. Quinn’s pre-<i>Stranger Things</i> work includes an episode of<i> Game of Thrones</i> and a role in Steve McQueen’s acclaimed series <i>Small Axe</i>. He also recently appeared in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/27/lupita-nyongo-joseph-quinn-quiet-place/" target="_blank"> <i>A Quiet Place: Day One</i></a><i> </i>alongside Lupita Nyong’o. And while he is set to appear in Sir Ridley Scott’s next film <i>Gladiator II</i>, a sequel to the 2000 film, Quinn’s fans are most excited for his appearance as Johnny Storm in the upcoming<i> Fantastic Four </i>film from Marvel. The star of the long-running series <i>Snowfall</i>, Idris has been mostly relegated to television work which also includes appearances in <i>Black Mirror</i> and <i>Swarm</i>. The young British star is set to be thrust into cinema with a starring role in<i> F1</i> alongside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/07/10/brad-pitt-races-around-silverstone-for-new-f1-inspired-film-thrilling-drivers-and-fans/" target="_blank">Brad Pitt</a> in which he plays a racing driver. The project, which has been filming since last year, is directed by Joseph Kosinski who recently made <i>Top Gun: Maverick. </i>It is set to be the most realistic depiction of what it’s like being in a Formula One car due to filming taking place during actual races. Irish actor Paul Mescal became recognisable after starring in 2020’s <i>Normal People</i>, a mini-series adaptation of Sally Rooney's book of the same name. His star rose even further after starring in <i>Aftersun</i> in 2022, which earned him an Oscar nomination. Mescal’s biggest role arrives this year in <i>Gladiator II, </i>in which he plays Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe's character from the first. Mescal is also currently filming <i>Hamnet</i>, a biopic about William Shakespeare from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. Stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef has expertly pivoted into becoming a multidisciplinary actor in the past five years. First, he wrote and starred in <i>Ramy</i>, a satirical look at his own experience as a Muslim Arab-American. The show had two acclaimed seasons and was nominated for three Emmys. Since then, Youssef has appeared in the Oscar-winning Yorgos Lanthimos film <i>Poor Things</i> alongside Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. He also voiced a character in the Disney animated film <i>Wish </i>and became the first Arab comedian to host an episode of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/03/31/ramy-youssef-snl-monologue/" target="_blank"><i>Saturday Night Live</i></a>. For his directing work, Youssef was nominated for an Emmy this year for directing an episode of <i>The Bear</i> titled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/18/ramy-youssef-the-bear-emmys/" target="_blank">Honeydew</a>.