Ramy Youssef is increasingly moving away from stand-up comedy and joining Hollywood films, such as the Oscar-winning Poor Things. Getty Images
Ramy Youssef is increasingly moving away from stand-up comedy and joining Hollywood films, such as the Oscar-winning Poor Things. Getty Images

Culture

Hollywood's new class of leading men, from Glen Powell to Ramy Youssef

These rising stars are set to carry both blockbusters and art house films in the next five years

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

September 14, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit