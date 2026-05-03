Most memorable cinema popcorn buckets, from The Devil Wears Prada 2 to The Batman

Each era of cinema has its defining promotional tie-in. In the 1990s, it was fast-food collaborations and toy giveaways. Today, it is the popcorn bucket.

What began as a novelty item has, in recent years, become a central part of the theatrical experience. Since gaining traction around 2019, themed popcorn buckets have evolved into a major merchandising tool for studios and exhibitors, with some designs selling out within hours and quickly becoming collector’s items.

The latest example is The Devil Wears Prada 2, whose handbag-shaped bucket has already generated strong demand ahead of release, underlining how these items can drive attention as much as the films themselves.

What was once a simple container for popcorn is now part of the attraction itself. Buckets are designed to reflect a film’s world, double as collectibles and, in some cases, function as display pieces long after the credits roll.

With new designs accompanying nearly every major release, here is a look at some of the most memorable popcorn buckets in recent years.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 handbag

The stylish popcorn bucket released to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2. Photo: Vox Cinemas Info

Few films lend themselves to merchandise as naturally as The Devil Wears Prada 2. For its release, cinemas have introduced a bright red, handbag-shaped popcorn bucket that has quickly become one of the year’s most talked-about designs.

Styled like a structured satchel, the bucket features gold detailing and a pitchfork heel charm referencing the franchise’s signature stiletto. It is designed to resemble an accessory, rather than traditional packaging.

Unlike many novelty buckets, it remains practical. With an 85-ounce capacity, it holds a full serving of popcorn and, in some cases, can be refilled on the same day. Demand has been strong, with early releases selling out through Fandango, while in the UAE, VOX Cinemas has positioned it as part of a wider themed cinema experience.

What makes it memorable is how closely it aligns with the film’s identity. A handbag-shaped bucket could easily feel like a novelty, but instead, it feels consistent with the world it represents, blurring the line between merchandise and fashion accessory.

Project Hail Mary astronaut helmet

The helmet popcorn bucket released by Regal Cinemas for screenings of Project Hail Mary. Photo: Regal Cinemas Info

Following the release of Project Hail Mary in March, cinemas introduced a popcorn bucket shaped like a bright red astronaut helmet, leaning into the film’s space-bound setting.

Released by Regal Cinemas, the design is immediately distinctive. The curved visor acts as a window, revealing the popcorn inside, while the helmet itself is detailed enough to resemble a piece of equipment, rather than a simple container. A hinged top opens cleanly, allowing easy access without disrupting the overall shape.

What makes it memorable is its balance. It works as a display piece, but does not forget its primary purpose, which is where many of these designs fall short.

Alien: Romulus

The Alien: Romulus release tapped into one of cinema’s most enduring sci-fi franchises, with fans expecting a design that would match the legacy of the xenomorph.

Some cinemas delivered on that expectation with a detailed alien head bucket. Others did not. At certain Regal Cinemas locations, audiences were given a standard cylindrical container with a single facehugger printed on one side and the Weyland-Yutani logo on the other.

The contrast between the film’s famous creature design and the stripped-back execution made this one memorable for the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, for a franchise built on one of cinema’s most recognisable monsters, the absence of the main alien was difficult to ignore.

Inside Out 2 Control Panel

Inside Out 2 control panel snack tray combo set. Photo: Cinemark Info

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returned audiences to a world defined by colour, imagination and emotional storytelling, breaking box office records in the process.

At Cinemark, younger audiences were offered a bucket shaped like the control console used by the film’s emotions. It is a functional design, complete with a space for a drink, but one that feels more practical than playful.

For a film built on inventive visual ideas, the execution feels restrained. It is not poorly made, but it lacks the sense of whimsy that defines the story it represents.

Barbie Corvette

Barbie Corvette popcorn bucket. Photo: AMC Theatres Info

Few films generated as much cultural momentum as Barbie, and the merchandise followed suit. Among the most talked-about items was a bright pink Corvette popcorn bucket released by AMC Theatres, complete with a Barbie doll.

The idea is strong, and demand reflected that, with the item quickly selling out despite its high price point. In practice, however, the design functions more as a toy than a container.

Images of the bucket show it holding only a small amount of popcorn, making it difficult to use as intended. It remains a striking collectible, but one where the balance between form and function is noticeably off.

R2-D2

R2-D2 popcorn bucket. Photo: AMC Theatres Info

The re-release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace offered an opportunity to revisit one of the franchise’s most recognisable characters.

The R2-D2 bucket, produced by AMC Theatres, is a clear example of how these designs can work at their best. The body holds popcorn behind a hatch door, while the dome doubles as a drinks container.

It is a design that understands both the character and the purpose of the product. As a result, it functions effectively as a container while also standing on its own as a display piece.

Saw X

Saw X popcorn bucket. Photo: Cinemark Info

The tenth instalment in the Saw X series brought back one of horror’s most recognisable figures.

At Cinemark, audiences could purchase a bucket shaped like the head of the Jigsaw puppet. Accessing the popcorn requires lifting the top of the head, a design choice that mirrors the film’s emphasis on tension and reveal.

It is a simple idea, but one that aligns closely with the tone of the franchise. The result is a piece of merchandise that feels directly connected to the experience on screen.

Bat-signal

Batman popcorn bucket. Photo: AMC Theatres Info

To mark the re-release of 2022’s The Batman and the character’s 75th anniversary, AMC Theatres introduced a bucket shaped like the bat-signal.

The design includes a built-in light, allowing the signal to project, giving it a presence beyond its use as a container. When opened, it also offers ample space for popcorn, maintaining its practicality.

It is a straightforward concept, but one that benefits from recognisability. The bat-signal is already an iconic object, and translating it into a functional item requires little compromise.