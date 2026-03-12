Project Hail Mary and 10 other audiobooks that are better than the originals

Not all books are meant to be read. Audiobooks, with authors or stars as narrators and high production values that include music and sound effects, have become more than mere vocal adaptations.

They offer new ways of experiencing a story that are sometimes so effective that they surpass the original. Below are some of our favourite audiobooks, in no particular order, and why we think they are better than the original.

1. Project Hail Mary: Written by Andy Weir, narrated by Ray Porter (2021)

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. Photo: Penguin Random House Info

Project Hail Mary, the third novel from The Martian author Andy Weir, has shot to the top of the charts lately, thanks to love from the BookTok community, its upcoming film adaptation starring Ryan Gosling and a rip-roaring audiobook read by voice actor Ray Porter (Zack Snyder's Justice League).

If you've never listened to an audiobook, there are few better introductions to the format, as Porter brings warmth and humour to the story of a man who wakes up at the edges of space and slowly remembers he's there to save Earth when the sun mysteriously begins to die. And without giving anything away – it's best to go in cold (avoid the film trailer!) – sound becomes integral to the story.

This one will hook you – and keep you guessing – until the very end.

William Mullally, arts & culture editor

2. Dune: Written by Frank Herbert, full cast narration (2020)

The Dune audiobook is narrated by a full cast, complete with atmospheric sounds. Photo: Macmillan Audio Info

Dune, the seminal sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, is set in a distant future where rival noble families battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis.

First published in 1965, the novel is famously dense and considered challenging for new readers. The audiobook is narrated by a full cast including Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin.

The production includes atmospheric sound design – wind, echoes, ambient textures – that enhances immersion without overwhelming the narration. The shifts in voice and sound design help you move between scenes and storylines more clearly, making it easier to stay engaged and retain information.

Fadah Jassem, head of data visualisation

3. Blood Meridian: Written by Cormac McCarthy, narrated by Richard Poe (2007)

Blood Meridian: Or the Evening Redness in the West by Cormac McCarthy. Photo: Recorded Books Info

Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian is widely regarded as one of the greatest – and most intimidating – American novels. Published in 1985, its biblical prose, minimal punctuation and sprawling philosophical passages can make it a daunting experience on the page.

Richard Poe’s narration unlocks the rhythm of McCarthy’s language. His gravelly, deliberate delivery brings out its cadences, making sentences that can appear dense in print flow with clarity when spoken aloud.

The audiobook also sharpens the personalities in the infamous Glanton gang, particularly the enigmatic Judge Holden, whose monologues take on an almost theatrical intensity in Poe’s performance.

What can feel impenetrable in print becomes hypnotic in audio – a brutal Western epic that sounds as though it has been passed down around a campfire.

William Mullally, arts & culture editor

4. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Written by JK Rowling, narrated by Stephen Fry (1999)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is narrated by Stephen Fry Info

Like much of the world, when the first Harry Potter film came out, I rushed to read the books. I lugged Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone around London despite finding it hard to get into, but was assured by friends with small children (who were reading it on repeat at bedtimes) that it was worth persevering with and I would soon be captivated. So I struggled on, and even made it to halfway before I gave up, baffled by the storyline. I tried to connect with the film, but was also unmoved.

Then, earlier this year while recovering from a migraine, I stumbled upon the audiobook version narrated by Stephen Fry. Locked in post-migraine misery, Fry’s soft voice and the magical, wizardly story became my lullaby, softly carried me back to the world of the living and showed me why the world loves Harry Potter. But, despite having listened to it, I am still not ready to tackle the books.

Sarah Maisey, deputy Luxury editor

5. A Scanner Darkly: Written by Philip K Dick, narrated by Paul Giamatti (2006)

Paul Giamatti was supposed to play Philip K Dick in a biopic of his life Info

The voice of the maverick, iconoclastic science fiction writer Philip K Dick is difficult to capture. He’s best known now for adaptations of his work – Blade Runner, Minority Report, Total Recall – but no reimagining has quite captured the totality of his genius. The closest anyone has got is Paul Giamatti’s 2006 reading of the 1977 novel A Scanner Darkly, a dark satire about a world controlled by an illicit substance shrouded in conspiracy.

Giamatti was supposed to play Dick in a biopic. While that project never came to fruition, this audiobook proves that no one could play him better. It's funny, thought-provoking and morbidly comforting.

William Mullally, arts & culture editor

6. Me: Written and narrated by Elton John, with Taron Egerton (2019)

Taron Egerton, who plays Elton John in his biopic, joins the singer in the audiobook Info

While the physical book was fun and zipped by, the audiobook version of Elton John’s best-selling memoir felt like a fully fledged album. The format includes additional song snippets, used to explain the creative impulses behind tracks such Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Incorporating Elton John and actor Taron Egerton, who played him in the 2019 biopic Rocketman, also works. John reads the prologue and epilogue, and Taron the rest, showing the passing of age vocally and making the book feel richer and more immersive.

Saeed Saeed, features writer

7. The Blacktongue Thief: Written and narrated by Christopher Buehlman (2021)

The Blacktongue Thief by Christopher Buehlman. Photo: Macmillan Audio Info

Fantasy novels often rely heavily on invented dialects, cultures and rhythms of speech, which can sometimes feel dense on the page. In The Blacktongue Thief, Christopher Buehlman leans fully into those linguistic quirks – and his audiobook narration reveals just how much of the story lives in the sound of the language.

Buehlman delivers the voice of the roguish thief Kinch with a lively Irish-inflected accent that suits the character perfectly, along with dry humour and the cadence of a seasoned storyteller. Songs, insults and folklore land with a natural rhythm that might be easy to skim past in print.

It feels less like a conventional audiobook and more like listening to a bard recounting a long, strange adventure – exactly the tone the novel is aiming for.

William Mullally, arts & culture editor

8. Pet Sematary: Written by Stephen King, narrated by Michael C Hall (2018)

Pet Sematary is narrated by actor Michael C Hall Info

Who would have thought there was a way to make Stephen King’s Pet Sematary even more creepy.

In a brilliant reading by Dexter star Michael C Hall, the audiobook captures the enveloping dread and emotional weight of a story about Louis Creed, who moves with his family to rural Maine, where a nearby burial ground can bring the dead back to life.

Hall’s measured pacing, tonal shifts and ability to embody different characters make the listening experience immersive, adding a chilling layer that heightens King’s already haunting narrative.

Evelyn Lau, assistant features editor

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Written by Matt Dinniman, narrated by Jeff Hays (2021)

Dungeon Crawler Carl. Photo: Audible Studios Info

Matt Dinniman’s cult fantasy series begins with a simple premise: Earth is destroyed and turned into an intergalactic reality show, where surviving humans must battle their way through a deadly dungeon for the entertainment of alien viewers.

On the page, the story is chaotic by design, packed with game mechanics, bizarre monsters and a talking cat companion. But narrator Jeff Hays transforms the audiobook through a performance that resembles a one-man show.

Hays gives each character – from the dungeon’s manic announcers to Carl’s aristocratic feline ally, Princess Donut – a sharply defined voice that drives the comedy and chaos of the story. For many fans, it’s the performance that turned Dungeon Crawler Carl from a cult fantasy into an audiobook phenomenon.

William Mullally, arts & culture editor

10. Talking to Strangers: Written and narrated by Malcolm Gladwell (2019)

The audiobook of Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell incorporates soundbites Info

Malcolm Gladwell’s Talking to Strangers is a more creative way of doing audiobooks and deals with how we miscommunicate with each other.

In an era of social media and WhatsApp, when we’re messaging constantly, we’re not hearing the tone of individuals. That is one of the clinch points of the book: we are talking to each other without hearing tone and therefore we’re not fully understanding each other.

At the beginning of the audiobook, Gladwell uses sound bites from the people he has interviewed. This gives you an idea of how these people sound and how we often miscommunicate, which is the main point of the book.

Enas Refaei, assistant editor-in-chief

11. Crime and Punishment: Written by Fyodor Dostoevsky, narrated by Don Warrington (2020)

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky. Photo: Penguin Classics Info

Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1866 masterpiece follows Rodion Raskolnikov, an impoverished former student in St Petersburg who commits a brutal murder and then spirals through guilt, paranoia and moral reckoning.

This audiobook uses the acclaimed modern translation by Oliver Ready, which captures the urgency and dark humour of Dostoevsky’s prose with unusual clarity. Actor Don Warrington brings that language vividly to life, guiding listeners through Raskolnikov’s increasingly unstable state of mind.

Warrington’s measured delivery sharpens the novel’s psychological drama, allowing the moral debates and moments of dread to unfold with a natural rhythm. Hearing the story performed highlights the feverish momentum of Dostoevsky’s writing and makes the descent into guilt and obsession feel all the more immediate.

William Mullally, arts & culture editor