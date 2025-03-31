Seven new books to add to your reading list, including novels by Mona Awad, Stephen King and Ocean Vuong

Spring, a season marked by transformation and renewal, is also a good time to refresh your reading list. Several highly anticipated titles have finally hit the shelves and there are a handful of others on the horizon. From <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/hopes-and-impediments-1.572744" target="_blank">Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie</a>’s first novel in more than a decade to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/laila-lalami-on-her-latest-novel-this-is-not-trump-s-america-it-s-just-a-picture-of-america-1.862983" target="_blank">Laila Lalami</a>'s take on sci-fi<i>, </i>here are seven novels to look out for. In <i>Dream Count,</i> Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie explores the nature of love with the covid pandemic as a backdrop. The award-winning Nigerian author of <i>Americanah </i>is known for her fierce examinations of identity, post-colonialism and the complexities of human relationships. Her latest release is no different. <i>Dream Count</i> follows several Nigerian women as they strive to understand themselves and the choices they have made. Adichie’s first long-from work in a decade, the book was designated as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The overwhelming flood of positive reviews also mean it could very well be one of the most successful and talked-about novels of 2025. <i>Released on March 4</i> Moroccan-American author <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/award-winning-author-laila-lalami-subject-to-three-random-tsa-pat-downs-in-one-week-1.941752" target="_blank">Laila Lalami</a> is known for her compelling storytelling and insightful examinations of culture and identity. Her debut work <i>Hope and Other Dangerous Pursuits, </i>published in 2005, followed a group of Moroccan immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Spain, in search of a better life. Her second work, <i>The Moor’s Account, </i>is a reimagining of the story of Estebanico, the Moroccan slave who became the first African to explore America. Her mystery novel, <i>The Other Americans, </i>published in 2019, pivots around the death of a Moroccan immigrant in California after a hit-and-run. While the novels share overlapping themes, they are also markedly different in genres, and underscore Lalami’s literary fearlessness. In <i>The Dream Hotel, </i>she takes another leap, this time in a near-distant future where, as the novel teases, “even dreams are under surveillance”. <i>Released on March 4</i> American novelist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/year-in-review-our-favourite-books-of-2017-1.689373" target="_blank">Katie Kitamura</a> also takes on the concept of love, but from a different angle. <i>Audition </i>has been described as “a mobius strip of a novel” that poses the question of how much we really know the people we love. Kitamura is celebrated for her sharp and introspective works, unravelling psychological states with surgical grace and clarity. <i>Audition </i>neatly extends her bibliography. The novel begins as a veteran actress meets a young troubled man over lunch in a restaurant in New York. The mystery of their relationship is gripping from the start as Kitamura begins to reveal their narratives in a measured, suspenseful pace. <i>Releasing on April 8</i> Vietnamese-American writer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/review-ocean-vuong-s-on-earth-we-re-briefly-gorgeous-is-a-stunning-debut-1.893639" target="_blank">Ocean Vuong</a> immediately became a significant literary figure in 2016 with the release of his debut poetry collection <i>Night Sky with Exit Wounds, </i>for which he won the coveted T.S. Eliot Prize. His poetry dealt with themes of identity, loss, love and the immigrant experience. A few years alter, Vuong released his debut novel, <i>On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous. </i>The semi-autobiographical work is written in the form of a letter from a son to his mother. The novel was potent with his idiosyncratic poetic voice and became a finalist for the Pen/Faulkner Award for Fiction. Vuong’s upcoming release, <i>The Emperor of Gladness, </i>also draws from his personal life. It is specifically inspired from his experiences in the service industry and elder care. The novel tells the story of a 19-year-old who is on the verge of suicide when an elderly widow, suffering from dementia, urges him to reconsider. A unique and life-changing friendship soon takes root. <i>Releasing on May 13</i> In her debut novel, <i>The Mismatched, </i>Sara Jafari displayed her ability to evocatively explore personal and cultural conflicts within a romantic, coming-of-age story. The British-Iranian author’s forthcoming work, <i>Things Left Unsaid, </i>seems to take those sensibilities further. The novel has been described as “a delicate yet impactful look at depression, disillusioned dreams, second chances at love and the power of bravery”, The story follows 26-year-old Shirin Bayat as she reunites with her former close friend Kian at a London house party, sparking unresolved feelings from their past and a desire to rebuild their trust amid life's challenges, but they must navigate whether their rekindled connection can withstand the pressures that once drove them apart. <i>Releasing on April 15</i> The master of horror will be releasing a new crime novel in May. <i>Never Flinch </i>stars Holly Gibney, a recurring character that King fans will recognise from previous novels, such as <i>Mr Mercedes </i>and <i>The Outsider.</i> The story follows Gibney as she helps a detective track down a vigilante. She simultaneously signs up as a bodyguard for a celebrity who is being hounded by a stalker. It remains to be seen whether the novel will stand out in King’s expansive oeuvre, but knowing the <i>It </i>author’s penchant for suspense, it will be a riveting springtime read. <i>Releasing on May 27</i> Canadian writer Mona Awad has often used a distinctive brand of darkly humorous fiction to tackle the absurdities of modern life. Her second novel, <i>Bunny, </i>is a good example of this. It follows Samantha McCoy, a graduate student at an elite creative writing programme. Struggling with isolation and feeling out of place among her peers, Samantha becomes intrigued by a group of wealthy and eccentric classmates who call themselves “the Bunnies.” She soon finds that they take part in occult practices, transforming bunnies into boys. The book was critically appraised and even received a commendation from Margaret Atwood, who dubbed it “genius”. <i>We Love You, Bunny </i>is a follow-up to the novel. It is described as “both a prequel and a sequel”, but can still be read as a stand-alone novel. <i>Releasing on September 23</i>