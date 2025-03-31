Here are seven novels to look out for this spring
Seven new books to add to your reading list, including novels by Mona Awad, Stephen King and Ocean Vuong

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has released her first novel in more than a decade

Razmig Bedirian
March 31, 2025