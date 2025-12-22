Seven Indian TV shows that resonated beyond borders in 2025

Beyond Bollywood, India’s television industry continues to quietly do some of the country's most interesting work. In 2025, a handful of series cut through with stories that were bold, intimate or unsettling.

Whether its hard-hitting true crime, noir thrillers set in remote towns or sharp-edged spy games, here are seven shows of note.

1. Delhi Crime, season three (Netflix)

The latest season ventures into the murky world of human trafficking. Photo: Netflix

Anchored by Shefali Shah’s commanding turn as a police chief in the Indian capital, this gritty anthology follows a pursuit of justice that often blurs into something personal, for better and for worse. Each season draws on real-life crimes, and season three ventures into the murky world of human trafficking, as Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team attempt to dismantle a violent network that lures young women with false job offers before forcing them into marriage and prostitution.

The show’s clear-eyed engagement with true crime, coupled with strong performances by Shah, Huma Qureshi and Rasika Dugal helped it impress audiences beyond borders, pushing Delhi Crime into Netflix’s Global Top 10 (non-English TV) rankings.

2. The Great Indian Kapil Show, season four (Netflix)

A long-running staple of Indian television, The Great Indian Kapil Show moved to Netflix early last year, introducing the popular comedian's blend of celebrity interviews, sketch comedy and crowd work to global audiences.

Built around topical humour, improvisation and celebrity guests, the show leans heavily on cultural familiarity and performance-led comedy. That combination helped it break into Netflix’s Global Top 10 (non-English TV) rankings, underlining how the formats, and an A-list cast of famous guests, can resonate beyond India.

Guests this year included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor, as well as cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir.

3. Dabba Cartel (Netflix)

From left, Shalini Pandey, Shabana Azmi and Nimisha Sajayan. Photo: Netflix

Set in the Mumbai suburb of Thane, this crime drama revolves around five middle-class women running a traditional lunch box service who become involved in a drug operation using their network. But success comes with a price as dangerous criminals, as well as law enforcement officers, get involved as the bodies pile up.

Top-notch performances by Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Anand, whose easy camaraderie is one of the highlights of the show, helped take it to Netflix's global non-English chart.

4. The Ba****ds of Bollywood (Netflix)

Lakshya Lalwani as Aasman Singh, an aspiring actor dealing with nepotism and a flailing romance. Photo: Netflix

Marking the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, The Ba****ds of Bollywood largely lived up to its pre-release hype, attracting plenty of buzz and attention on arrival. A satirical, tongue-in-cheek take on the Hindi film industry, the series follows aspiring actor Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani), who falls for the daughter of a powerful Bollywood figure and finds himself navigating repeated attempts to derail his career.

Packed with the familiar pleasures of a classic “masala” entertainer, the show features everything from fast-paced action, over-the-top dialogue and dramatic twists, offering a self-aware spin on the very industry it sets out to skewer – making it to Netflix's global non-English list soon after its release.

5. Pataal Lok, season two (Prime Video)

Ishwak Singh as the dependable Imran Ansari, left, and Jaideep Ahlawat as the stoic Hathi Ram Choudhary. Photo: Prime Video

Since its debut in 2020, the neo-noir thriller Pataal Lok has earned plaudits for its gritty, unflinching examination of contemporary India’s socio-economic hierarchies, inspiring a wave of similarly dark, politically charged storytelling. Its return five years later expands that ambition, shifting the action to the politically fragile north-east, a region rarely explored with such depth in mainstream film or television.

Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as police inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, joined by Ishwak Singh as his junior, as the pair investigate the disappearance of a migrant worker. Their search leads them to Nagaland, where entrenched political interests, powerful businessmen and simmering tensions threaten to unravel a hard-won peace.

When the second season was released in January, it emerged as one of Prime Video’s most-watched Indian titles, drawing strong viewership and attention beyond borders – proof that its blend of crime, politics and social commentary continues to resonate well outside its immediate setting.

6. The Family Man, season three (Prime Video)

Intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, takes his team to India’s north-east in the latest season. Photo: Prime Video

Prime Video’s most-watched Indian show of 2025 arrived late in the year with the third season deemed one of the platform’s most successful franchises.

The Family Man centres on Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer who passes as an ordinary family man while secretly handling some of the country’s most sensitive counterterrorism operations. In season three, the action shifts to India’s north-east, echoing the expanded regional focus seen in Paatal Lok’s season two. There, Srikant and his team uncover a covert plan involving China’s attempts to extend its influence along the border, with tensions heightened by the presence of an international arms syndicate intent on fuelling chaos for profit.

Ahlawat also joins this season in a pivotal role, as a former drug dealer turned mercenary, a man driven solely by the mission he is paid to complete.

The Family Man season three emerged as the only Indian series to feature on Prime Video’s global viewership rankings, underscoring the franchise’s rare ability to combine local specificity with international appeal.

7. Special Ops, season two (Disney+ Hotstar)

Special Ops follows Indian intelligence agents stationed around the world. Photo: Disney+ Hotstar

Another espionage thriller, Special Ops follows Himmat Singh, played with steely restraint by Kay Kay Menon, a senior officer at India's top intelligence agency. Working alongside a trusted team of five agents stationed across the globe, Singh operates in the shadows to neutralise threats before they reach home.

While the first season centred on unmasking the mastermind behind a major terrorist attack, season two shifts focus to the growing threat of cyberterrorism. As the team races to prevent a large-scale digital assault, they must also confront the possibility of a mole within their own ranks, raising the stakes in a battle that pits intelligence and loyalty against the looming spectre of cyber warfare.

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

FIXTURES Monday, January 28

Iran v Japan, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Tuesday, January 29

UAEv Qatar, Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Friday, February 1

Final, Zayed Sports City Stadium (6pm)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Son 1', Kane 8' & 16') West Ham United 3 (Balbuena 82', Sanchez og 85', Lanzini 90' 4) Man of the match Harry Kane

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

'Falling%20for%20Christmas' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Janeen%20Damian%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lindsay%20Lohan%2C%20Chord%20Overstreet%2C%20Jack%20Wagner%2C%20Aliana%20Lohan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Guardians%20of%20the%20Galaxy%20Vol%203 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Gunn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Pratt%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Dave%20Bautista%2C%20Vin%20Diesel%2C%20Bradley%20Cooper%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Essentials

The flights: You can fly from the UAE to Iceland with one stop in Europe with a variety of airlines. Return flights with Emirates from Dubai to Stockholm, then Icelandair to Reykjavik, cost from Dh4,153 return. The whole trip takes 11 hours. British Airways flies from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Reykjavik, via London, with return flights taking 12 hours and costing from Dh2,490 return, including taxes.

The activities: A half-day Silfra snorkelling trip costs 14,990 Icelandic kronur (Dh544) with Dive.is. Inside the Volcano also takes half a day and costs 42,000 kronur (Dh1,524). The Jokulsarlon small-boat cruise lasts about an hour and costs 9,800 kronur (Dh356). Into the Glacier costs 19,500 kronur (Dh708). It lasts three to four hours.

The tours: It’s often better to book a tailor-made trip through a specialist operator. UK-based Discover the World offers seven nights, self-driving, across the island from £892 (Dh4,505) per person. This includes three nights’ accommodation at Hotel Husafell near Into the Glacier, two nights at Hotel Ranga and two nights at the Icelandair Hotel Klaustur. It includes car rental, plus an iPad with itinerary and tourist information pre-loaded onto it, while activities can be booked as optional extras. More information inspiredbyiceland.com

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Wales 1 (Bale 45 3') Croatia 1 (Vlasic 09')

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

AUSTRALIA%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EPat%20Cummins%20(capt)%2C%20Scott%20Boland%2C%20Alex%20Carey%2C%20Cameron%20Green%2C%20Marcus%20Harris%2C%20Josh%20Hazlewood%2C%20Travis%20Head%2C%20Josh%20Inglis%2C%20Usman%20Khawaja%2C%20Marnus%20Labuschagne%2C%20Nathan%20Lyon%2C%20Mitchell%20Marsh%2C%20Todd%20Murphy%2C%20Matthew%20Renshaw%2C%20Steve%20Smith%2C%20Mitchell%20Starc%2C%20David%20Warner%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74