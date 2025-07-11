'Heartbreaking': Indian comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe responds after shooting incident

A cafe, owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia, has expressed gratitude to supporters and local authorities after unknown assailants fired multiple gunshots into the premises on Thursday.
“We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking,” the cafe posted on Instagram hours after the incident.
“We are processing this shock but we are not giving up. Thank you for your support. Your kind words, prayers and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community.”
The post also thanked Surrey Police Service and Delta Police Department “for their prompt response and efforts in ensuring everyone's safety during this difficult time”.
Photos and videos shared on social media show the windows of the cafe riddled with gunshot holes and shattered window panes.
Sharma, a massive star in India, opened Kap's Cafe only a week ago.
Surrey police said they are investigating the incident.
“On Thursday, July 10, at 1:50am, Surrey Police Service was called to a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired. Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside,” Surrey Police Service posted on social media. “There were no injuries to anyone at the business. SPS officers gathered evidence and canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance video.
“This investigation is continuing and connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined. There is currently no suspect information available to share,” they added, urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Meanwhile, Indian media have reported that a man associated with the militant Babbar Khalsa International group has claimed responsibility for the attack by posting a viral video reportedly filmed from inside a vehicle, which showed someone firing a gun repeatedly at the restaurant.
The BKI are a secessionist group calling for a separate homeland, Khalistan, in India's Punjab region.
Speaking to news agency The Canadian Press, Surrey Police's staff sergeant Lindsey Houghton acknowledged that the widely shared video appeared to be connected to the incident, but warned of people “jumping to conclusions based on social media chatter”.
“We are aware of many of the posts online, including some conflicting information about people taking credit and association to certain groups,” Houghton said, adding that the video and other posts and claims are being examined and that “they'll be evidence that moves the investigation forward”.
Sharma, who rose to prominence after winning a comedy competition in 2007, launched his Comedy Nights with Kapil show in 2013, which became one of India's highest-rated shows. The show has undergone several iterations and network changes, and now streams on Netflix as The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Sharma has not yet responded to the incident.
