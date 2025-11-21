Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba and Ross Butler lead starry line-up at Abu Dhabi’s Bridge Summit

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Idris Elba are among headliners at the inaugural Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi. To be held from December 8 to 10, the event will convene thousands of media professionals to discuss challenges and opportunities for the industry.

Other speakers announced include actor Ross Butler, known for his role in the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why and the superhero film series Shazam!, and Grammy-winning artist Wyclef Jean, founding member of Fugees. Media leaders speaking include Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit; award-winning journalist Emily Maitlis; TV presenter and food expert Andrew Zimmern; and Crazy Rich Asians actor Chris Pang.

Chopra Jonas, known for her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, will take part in a fireside conversation titled Mastering Your Craft in a World Obsessed with More, on December 9. Moderated by podcaster Anas Bukhash, host of AB Talks, the session will explore how intentionality, disciplined focus and the ability to say “no” can elevate creative work and shape long-term excellence.

As an actor, Chopra Jonas was most recently seen in the Prime Video action-thriller Heads of State. She has also championed award-winning films through her production company Purple Pebble Pictures, including Oscar-nominated films The White Tiger, Anuja and To Kill a Tiger. She will next be seen in the self-produced action film The Bluff, as well as the new season of Prime Video series Citadel.

Idris Elba will share his journey of creative reinvention at the event. Antonie Robertson / The National

Actor Elba, who's also known for his work as a producer and a DJ, will share his journey of creative reinvention, and how storytelling, cultural exchange and cross-disciplinary collaboration can bridge industries and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators.

Details of his session are yet to be revealed.

Announced in March by Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Office, the Bridge Summit aims to “foster meaningful dialogue, develop solutions to current and future media challenges, and support the growth of the sector. The media industry plays an integral role in government and institutional efforts, and serves as a driving force behind development strategies,” Al Hamed said.

The event is free to attend but registration is essential.

