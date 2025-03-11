Abu Dhabi to host large media summit in December

Abu Dhabi will host a summit in December that will bring together thousands of media professionals to discuss the industry's future.

The Bridge Summit, which will run from December 8-10, was announced in Washington on Monday by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Office, as well as several other dignitaries.

“We launched the Bridge Summit to foster meaningful dialogue, develop solutions to current and future media challenges, and support the sustainable growth of this vital sector,” Mr Al Hamed said. “The media industry plays an integral role in government and institutional efforts, and serves as a driving force behind development strategies.”

Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, director general of the National Media Office, said more than 5,000 people would attend the event.

“Bridge is designed to be a powerhouse of innovation, collaboration and impact, bringing together media professionals, policymakers, technologists and storytellers,” he told the launch event at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington.

Speakers said the summit aims to address key issues facing the media industry, including the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, which they said should be seen as an opportunity and not a threat for newsrooms.

