Birkin bag, F1 cars and a sketch by Rembrandt among $1 billion worth of collectibles heading to Abu Dhabi

The first-ever Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week is set to smash records before it even opens, with a staggering $1 billion worth of rare artworks, cars, jewellery and watches being brought over for the event.

Hosted by Sotheby's auction house in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the event will run from December 2-5, and is being staged as the most valuable auction to be held in the region.

Collectibles at auction

Over four days, there will be sales of rare cars, watches, jewellery and even real estate worth an estimated $150 million, that includes such exceptional items as one of only five Birkin bags gifted to actress Jane Birkin by French luxury house Hermes; the largest Fancy Vivid Orangy Pink Diamond ever discovered; and four high-performance racing bikes from Italian manufacturer and four-time Tour de France winner Colnago.

A Boucheron emerald and diamond ring (estimate $300,000-$500,000) will be auctioned at inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors Week. Photo: Sotheby's

There is also the first complete set of Patek Philippe Star Caliber 2000 watches to ever go under the hammer, as well as a Zaha Hadid-designed property in Austria and another on the French Rivera.

Given the event is running alongside Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, naturally there will be exceptional opportunities for car enthusiasts, including a world-first chance to own the chassis of the new 2026 McLaren Formula One team car months before it is publicly revealed. Another ground-breaking concept, the Triple Crown Project, sees Sotheby’s and McLaren Racing unite to offer three as-yet-unveiled and unraced competition cars.

A Colnago racing bike is expected to fetch up to $20,000 at the auction. Photo: Sotheby's

Rare art on display

Accompanying the auction will be a major fine art exhibition that allows visitors to enjoy remarkable works such as the “finest sketch” by Dutch artist Rembrandt to ever go under the hammer, and Dame mit Facher (Lady with a Fan), regarded as the final portrait by Gustav Klimt.

The famous Guennol Lioness will also be part of the exhibition. A Mesopotamian limestone sculpture measuring less than 8cm in height, it remains the most expensive antiquity ever sold at auction, having gone under the hammer in 2007 for $57 million.

Also present will be Banksy's Girl Without Balloon, which famously self-destructed at auction in 2018 and was then renamed Love is in the Bin, while works by Piet Mondrian and Salvador Dali round out the collection, making this an exceptional opportunity for art lovers in the capital.

Rembrandt's Young Lion Resting will be exhibited in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh prior to its auction in New York. Photo: Sotheby's

Jewellery aficionados can enjoy an exhibition of exceptional gems, which includes a necklace by American jewellery house Harry Winston, as well as both the largest flawless diamond and the largest deep green diamond in the world.

“Sotheby’s is delighted to extend our commitment in the Middle East with our first-ever Collectors' Week,” said Charles F Stewart, Sotheby's chief executive. “The UAE has rapidly become a global centre for art, luxury and culture, and we are honoured to present a world-class line-up of auctions, panels and masterclasses.”

Noora Al Foulathi, head of Abu Dhabi Retail, said that the inaugural Collectors’ Week is a “milestone that reflects our city’s rising cultural influence”, adding that the presence of so many pieces of international importance “speaks to the trust placed in Abu Dhabi as a global stage for the rare and exceptional”.

ASIAN%20RUGBY%20CHAMPIONSHIP%202024 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EResults%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHong%20Kong%2052-5%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESouth%20Korea%2055-5%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EMalaysia%206-70%20Hong%20Kong%3Cbr%3EUAE%2036-32%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFriday%2C%20June%2021%2C%207.30pm%20kick-off%3A%20UAE%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EAt%20The%20Sevens%2C%20Dubai%20(admission%20is%20free).%3Cbr%3ESaturday%3A%20Hong%20Kong%20v%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A%20QUIET%20PLACE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lupita%20Nyong'o%2C%20Joseph%20Quinn%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Sarnoski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

McIlroy's recent struggles Last six stroke-play events (First round score in brackets) Arnold Palmer Invitational Tied for 4th (74) The US Masters Tied for 7th (72) The Players Championship Tied for 35th (73) US Open Missed the cut (78) Travellers Championship Tied for 17th (67) Irish Open Missed the cut (72)

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

THE%C2%A0SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%20four-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starting%20from%20Dh89%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Abu%20Dhabi%E2%80%99s%20Racecard %3Cp%3E%0D5pm%3A%20Al%20Bithnah%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Turf)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E5.30pm%3A%20Al%20Khari%20%E2%80%93%20Hanidcap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E6pm%3A%20Al%20Qor%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E6.30pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E7pm%3A%20Al%20Badiyah%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E7.30pm%3A%20Al%20Hayl%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Company profile Name: Fruitful Day Founders: Marie-Christine Luijckx, Lyla Dalal AlRawi, Lindsey Fournie Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2015 Number of employees: 30 Sector: F&B Funding so far: Dh3 million Future funding plans: None at present Future markets: Saudi Arabia, potentially Kuwait and other GCC countries