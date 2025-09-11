Eight award-winning Arab films of 2025: From The Voice of Hind Rajab to Calle Malaga

Arab cinema has had a landmark year on the international stage.
Filmmakers from the region have won some of the most prestigious prizes in the industry, from Cannes to Venice, Berlin to Tribeca.
These awards highlight not only the talent of directors and storytellers but also the increasing prominence of Arab voices in global cinema.
Here are eight films that have made a mark so far in 2025.
The President’s Cake
Iraqi director Hasan Hadi made a striking debut with The President’s Cake, which won the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for best first feature. The film also collected the Directors’ Fortnight Audience Award.
Hadi’s story blends intimate family dynamics with broader social commentary. The film has been submitted by Iraq to represent it at the 2026 Academy Awards.
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
The Nasser brothers presented Once Upon a Time in Gaza in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, earning the Best Directing prize.
The film captures the everyday realities of life under siege, combining lyrical imagery with humour. Critics praised the Nassers for portraying the resilience and humanity of people living amid conflict.
Speaking to The National after their win, Arab Nasser said: “This is the time of Gaza. They need to show something about us. And we made a very human film – not a film about heroes – because the world needs to see our humanity.”
Yalla Parkour
At the Berlin International Film Festival, Yalla Parkour was second in the Panorama Documentary Audience Award category.
Directed by Areeb Zuaiter, the documentary follows young athletes who turn to parkour as a form of freedom and self-expression. Zuaiter followed a group of parkourists over the span of 10 years, always interrupted by offences by Israeli aggression.
Tetes brulees
Tunisian director Maja Ajmia Yde Zellama received a pecial Mention from the jury at Berlin for her film Tetes brulees.
The director’s feature debut follows a 12-year-old girl who grapples with her older brother’s sudden death, finding solace in her creativity, resilience and the support of her brother’s friends as she navigates the grieving process.
Critics noted the authenticity of the film’s performances, particularly young actress Safa Gharbaoui’s breakout role.
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania's The Voice of Hind Rajab garnered the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.
The film reconstructs the real emergency calls of a five-year-old girl killed in Gaza, offering a harrowing glimpse into the human cost of conflict.
Speaking to The National after her win in Venice, Ben Hania said: “The voice of this little girl can make people uncomfortable. I can totally understand it, and that’s why I’m doing this movie. I’m not doing this movie to make people comfortable because Gazans are not having a comfortable life.”
The film was also selected as Tunisia's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.
Calle Malaga
Moroccan director Maryam Touzani's Calle Malaga received the Audience Award in the Venice Spotlight section.
The film stars Spanish screen legend Carmen Maura as Maria Angeles, an 80-year-old woman in Tangier who resists her daughter's decision to sell their family home.
Touzani’s sensitive direction and focus on women’s inner lives continue the themes that defined her previous work. Touzani’s profile has grown steadily since Adam and The Blue Caftan, which were both Moroccan Oscar submissions.
A Sad and Beautiful World
Lebanese director Cyril Aris earned the People’s Choice Award in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar at Venice. Set in Beirut, A Sad and Beautiful World follows Nino and Yasmina as they navigate love, loss and the turbulence of a city in crisis.
Aris blends whimsy with poignancy, using imaginative visuals to underscore the fragility of human connection. The film stars Lebanese filmmaker Mounia Akl and Hasan Akil.
Happy Birthday
Egyptian director Sarah Goher's feature Happy Birthday had a memorable debut at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won three major awards: Best International Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature, and the Nora Ephron Award for Outstanding Female Director.
The film tells the poignant story of Toha, an eight-year-old maid working for a wealthy family in Cairo who decides to throw her employer's daughter, Nelly, a perfect birthday party.
The jury at Tribeca praised the film for its “authentic and complex portrayal of class, motherhood, and loss of innocence,” highlighting the outstanding performances, particularly by young star Doha Ramadan.
Following its success at Tribeca, Happy Birthday was selected as Egypt's official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.
