Oscars 2026: President's Cake, Voice of Hind Rajab and Palestine 36 among seven Arab submissions

Arab films from Jordan, Tunisia, Sweden, Palestine, Egypt, Morocco and Iraq have been entered into the Best International Feature Film category at next year’s Academy Awards.

The category, introduced in 1947 as Best Foreign Language Film, was renamed in 2020. The first Oscar in the category was awarded to Italy’s Shoeshine by Vittorio De Sica, while this year’s winner was Brazil’s I’m Still Here, directed by Walter Salles.

Here are the Arabic-language films hoping to reach the final shortlist for the 2026 Academy Awards.

All That’s Left of You

All That’s Left of You stars Cherien Dabis, right, who is also its director, as well as Saleh Bakri. Photo: Sundance Institute

Jordan has submitted All That’s Left of You, directed by Cherien Dabis. The film follows a Palestinian family from the loss of their orchards in 1948 through decades of displacement.

It had its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival before being confirmed by the Royal Film Commission as Jordan’s official entry – the country’s ninth in this category.

The cast includes Saleh Bakri, Adam Bakri, Mohammad Bakri and Dabis herself. Production was relocated to Cyprus, Greece and Jordan after filming in Palestine became impossible due to conflict.

Dabis, who has directed episodes of Ozark and Only Murders in the Building, as well as the Arab-American comedy Ramy, made her feature debut with Amreeka (2009), about a Palestinian immigrant mother and her son living in Illinois.

Eagles of the Republic

Eagles of the Republic is the first Arabic film to represent Sweden at the Oscars. Photo: Playtime

Sweden’s entry is Eagles of the Republic, directed by Tarik Saleh. The Arabic-language thriller is the third instalment of Saleh's Cairo trilogy, after The Nile Hilton Incident and Boy from Heaven.

The film stars Fares Fares as an actor pressured into appearing in a propaganda film for the Egyptian government. It had its premiere in competition at Cannes in May 2025 and later screened in Toronto.

Raised in Stockholm by a Swedish mother and an Egyptian father, Saleh told The National in 2022 that his films are less about politics and more about examining authority.

“I’m interested in a more universal theme, which is authority,” he said. “Of course it’s political to investigate how authority works and how power is executed and how you become powerful.”

Saleh described Sweden’s choice as significant, noting on Instagram that it was the first time the country had put forward a film made entirely in Arabic.

The Voice of Hind Rajab

The Voice of Hind Rajab centres on the final hours of a Palestinian girl stranded in a car with her dead relatives. Photo: Mime Films and Tanit Films

Tunisia has put forth The Voice of Hind Rajab, by Kaouther Ben Hania, a drama is based on the real story of a five-year-old girl killed in Gaza by Israeli military forces.

The film had its premiere in competition at Venice Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize – second best film overall. It counts Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara among its executive producers, alongside Oscar-winning directors Jonathan Glazer and Alfonso Cuaron.

Written and directed by Ben Hania, the film incorporates real audio recordings as its central narrative device. Shot in a single location, it focuses on silence, fear and the growing tension of a child left without rescue.

Palestine 36

Palestine's submission is Palestine 36, directed by Annemarie Jacir. Set in 1936, when the territory was under British mandate, the film follows Yusuf, a young man torn between his rural home and the rising unrest in Jerusalem.

As Jewish immigrants arrive fleeing fascist Europe and calls for Palestinian independence grow louder, tensions erupt into the Palestinian revolt of 1936–39.

The cast includes Jeremy Irons, Hiam Abbass, Saleh Bakri and Liam Cunningham. The film had its premiere in the Gala Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Palestine’s Ministry of Culture confirmed the submission in August.

Jacir, one of Palestine’s most acclaimed filmmakers, previously directed the award-winning When I Saw You (2012) and the 2017 comedy Wajib. Palestine 36 is her largest production to date, featuring a regional and international ensemble cast.

Happy Birthday

Egypt has selected Happy Birthday by Sarah Goher as its official submission. The film, Goher’s directorial debut, tells the story of Toha, an eight-year-old maid who tries to organise a birthday party for a friend from the wealthy family she works for, despite never having celebrated her own.

The drama had its world premiere in the International Narrative Competition at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won three major prizes: Best International Feature, Best Screenplay and the Nora Ephron Award for Outstanding Female Director. The film was co-written with Mohamed Diab, known for Moon Knight and Clash, and is backed by actor Jamie Foxx who serves as executive producer.

Calle Malaga

Maryam Touzani's Calle Malaga won the Venice Spotlight Armani Beauty Audience Award at the Venice Film Festival. AFP

Morocco’s entry is Calle Malaga, directed by Maryam Touzani. The Spanish-language drama follows Maria Angeles, an elderly Spanish woman in Tangier who is determined to hold on to her family home, even as her daughter pushes to sell it. The film stars veteran Spanish actress Carmen Maura in the lead role.

Calle Malaga had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival where it won the Spotlight section’s Audience Award. It later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations programme. Touzani, whose earlier works Adam and The Blue Caftan were Morocco’s previous submissions, makes her first foray into Spanish-language cinema with this project.

The President’s Cake

A still from The President's Cake by Hasan Hadi. Photo: Maiden Voyage Pictures

Iraq has put forward The President’s Cake by Hasan Hadi. The film is set in Baghdad during the Saddam Hussein era and centres on nine-year-old Lamia, who must find ingredients to bake a birthday cake for the president. Failure to deliver the cake would have dire consequences for her family, turning the seemingly simple task into a matter of survival.

The film had its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section, where it won both the Audience Award and the Camera d’Or for Best Debut Feature. The recognition marked the first time an Iraqi filmmaker had received the top honour for a debut at Cannes.

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0%20twin-turbo%20inline%20six-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E600Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh450%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner: Celtic Prince, David Liska (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer). 7.05pm: Conditions Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Commanding, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Grand Argentier, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 2,200m Winner: Arch Gold, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed Dh265,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Ibn Malik, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 10pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

The Orwell Prize for Political Writing Twelve books were longlisted for The Orwell Prize for Political Writing. The non-fiction works cover various themes from education, gender bias, and the environment to surveillance and political power. Some of the books that made it to the non-fiction longlist include: Appeasing Hitler: Chamberlain, Churchill and the Road to War by Tim Bouverie

Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me by Kate Clanchy

Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Caroline Criado Perez

Follow Me, Akhi: The Online World of British Muslims by Hussein Kesvani

Guest House for Young Widows: Among the Women of ISIS by Azadeh Moaveni

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

If%20you%20go %3Cp%3E%0DThere%20are%20regular%20flights%20from%20Dubai%20to%20Addis%20Ababa%20with%20Ethiopian%20Airlines%20with%20return%20fares%20from%20Dh1%2C700.%20Nashulai%20Journeys%20offers%20tailormade%20and%20ready%20made%20trips%20in%20Africa%20while%20Tesfa%20Tours%20has%20a%20number%20of%20different%20community%20trekking%20tours%20throughout%20northern%20Ethiopia.%20%20The%20Ben%20Abeba%20Lodge%20has%20rooms%20from%20Dh228%2C%20and%20champions%20a%20programme%20of%20re-forestation%20in%20the%20surrounding%20area.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPurpl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarl%20Naim%2C%20Wissam%20Ghorra%2C%20Jean-Marie%20Khoueir%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHub71%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20Beirut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%242%20million%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.

People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.

Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.

But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

'Champions' Director: Manuel Calvo

Stars: Yassir Al Saggaf and Fatima Al Banawi

Rating: 2/5



The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A